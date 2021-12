The refreshed GeForce RTX 2060 with 12GB of GDDR6 memory (up from 6GB on the original model) officially releases to retail today, though as of this writing, it's nowhere to be found for purchase. It might not matter anyway—a supposed glimpse at the card's cryptocurrency mining performance is a kick in the pants to gamers who may be hoping this new SKU will be a savior to the Great GPU Shortage of 2021.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO