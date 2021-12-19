ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why did OMT insist on a stricter lockdown

By Courtney Horton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to OMT, the situation at the moment is worrying. According to Van Dissel, we’ve seen waves of infections in the past two years. The delta variable was another reason for this. “There are still tens of thousands of casualties every day. It seems that the peak has passed us, not...

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
The Netherlands rolls out stricter lockdown measures as omicron spreads

AMSTERDAM — The Dutch government announced plans to enforce a stricter lockdown to stem a surge in coronavirus infections caused by the spread of the omicron variant. “Omicron spreads even quicker than we feared. That is why we have to act now, to prevent worse,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Saturday at a news conference in The Hague. “We are going back into a lockdown.”
What about hospitalization? – Will

The Netherlands is back in lockdown. There seems to be few options, if the Danish numbers are a harbinger of what lies ahead. De Volkskrant looked at the Danish data. Denmark, like the United Kingdom, is slightly ahead in the distribution of the omikron variant. They are already seeing a rise in hospital admissions. In the past three weeks, nearly one hundred patients have been admitted with the Omicron variant. But on Friday, there were 20 sudden admissions for Covid, and on Saturday, there were usually quieter, 19 more cases, 0.6 percent of all Danish patients with omicron infection were referred to hospital. In the delta variant this was 1.5 per cent. But the virus currently spreads mainly among young people, and if it ends up also among the elderly, that percentage is likely to increase.
How Do You Safely Navigate The Holidays While The COVID Omicron Variant Is Spreading?

DENVER (CBS4) — The COVID-19 Omicron variant has arrived in Colorado, and it’s on the minds of many right now. With that, concerns are rising over how to safely navigate the holidays. (credit: CBS) UCHealth Senior Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control Dr. Michelle Barron offered up her best advice on how to do so. “I understand we’re all pent up and want to do things in a ‘normal’ way,’” she told CBS4’s Mekialaya White. But Barron says now is not the time to let your guard down. “(Omicron) is even more infectious than Delta. We talked about Delta being more infectious...
Tennessee health leaders note speed of omicron spread

Tennessee's key health leader announced Wednesday that the new variant of COVID-19 now accounted for more than 80% cases in the state. The omicron variant — which was just detected in the state three weeks ago — has now become the primary variant in those who contracted COVID-19, according to the Tennessee Department of Health commissioner Lisa Piercey.
Omicron: The tell-tale sign you've caught the Omicron variant

According to experts in South Africa who have been treating people with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, having a scratchy throat is a tell-tale sign of infection. Coupled with other symptoms similar to what is experienced with the common cold, an irritated throat has been observed to be one of the most common symptoms of the latest mutation. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove spoke to the Reuters news agency and said:
An unvaccinated Texas man became the first person in the United States to die from Omicron infection, according to reports

According to media accounts, the Omicron Covid-19 version has resulted in the first death in the United States. It’s thought to be the country’s first known Omicron death, with the new Covid strain accounting for 73% of new cases. A man in his fifties who had never been vaccinated was the victim. He resided in the state of Texas.
Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
Omikron in South Africa Updated 12-18-2021

In the county where the Omikron outbreak first started, infection rates have already fallen by nearly 40%. The wave of positive tests there has been smaller and shorter than at the time of the delta wave six months ago. The number of hospital admissions is also much lower at the moment.
This existing drug can prevent COVID death

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The study is from McMaster University. One author is Edward Mills. They treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine,...
Covid vaccine: Woman who died was 'wrongly diagnosed'

A woman who died from "unrecognised" complications after having a Covid-19 vaccine was wrongly diagnosed with gastroenteritis, a coroner has said. An inquest heard Michelle Barlow developed blood clots and died 16 days after having the AstraZeneca jab. Senior coroner Timothy Brennand said the 51-year-old, from Orrell, Wigan, may have...
Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
