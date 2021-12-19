Why did OMT insist on a stricter lockdown

The Netherlands is back in lockdown. There seems to be few options, if the Danish numbers are a harbinger of what lies ahead. De Volkskrant looked at the Danish data. Denmark, like the United Kingdom, is slightly ahead in the distribution of the omikron variant. They are already seeing a rise in hospital admissions. In the past three weeks, nearly one hundred patients have been admitted with the Omicron variant. But on Friday, there were 20 sudden admissions for Covid, and on Saturday, there were usually quieter, 19 more cases, 0.6 percent of all Danish patients with omicron infection were referred to hospital. In the delta variant this was 1.5 per cent. But the virus currently spreads mainly among young people, and if it ends up also among the elderly, that percentage is likely to increase.

