COLDEN, N.Y. — We all know the story about the elf on a shelf. They are Santa's scout elves who hide in people's homes to watch over and check in on whether you've been naughty or nice. When everyone goes to bed, the elf flies back to the North Pole to report back to Santa. Then before everyone wakes up, the elf comes back and hides in a new place. It's turned into a fun game of hide and seek for kids.

COLDEN, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO