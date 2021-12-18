Rumor: Intel working on Core i9-12900KS with 5.2GHz boost clock on all P cores – Computer – News

Best RAM for Intel Core i7-12700K Windows Central 2021. The Core i7-12700K is one of Intel's 12th Gen "Alder Lake" desktop processors, with high-end performance for those who are into heavy multitasking, gaming, or specialized work. The new CPUs offer support for both DDR4 and DDR5 RAM, which means you can choose to save some money with the older standard or go with the latest and greatest for more speed at a higher cost. However, since the best DDR5 RAM is as rare as the best graphics cards, you might not have much of a choice if you're upgrading or building a new PC right now. In any case, this collection of DDR4 and DDR5 RAM will suit the Core i7-12700K.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO