ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Wreaths Across America honoring fallen veterans for the holidays

By Rachel Saurer
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — All across the country, and right here in Colorado Springs, wreaths were laid on the graves of veterans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WD2Pt_0dQjJlrN00
Graves at Pikes Peak National Cemetery

“It marks a special time since it’s the holiday season,” said Robert McLaughlin, Mt. Carmel Service Center Executive Director. It was started in Maine years ago and then spread across the country.”

Hundreds of volunteers braved the cold morning to participate in the ceremony and honor those who have served.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VFhaS_0dQjJlrN00
Volunteers with military in their family and other members of the public showed up to place the wreaths. Credit: Rachel Saurer

“This is an opportunity to remember, to reflect and basically to teach our youth about the importance of honoring those who have served and sacrificed,” McLaughlin explained. “It’s more important now in our country that young Americans understand that freedom is not free. That Americans have volunteered since George Washington.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WCgF_0dQjJlrN00
Volunteers gifted wreaths to veterans to pay tribute to their sacrifice.

“Some people say you die twice,” McLaughlin said. “Once when you pass and another time when people don’t remember you. So to be able to remember the veterans that served and sacrificed is tremendously important and the symbiology of putting a holiday wreath on the headstone of a veteran is symbolic of respect, of dignity, of honor.”

Cindy Long, President of the Southeast Colorado Honor Flight, has a long line of family members with military background. That is why she has gone to the wreath ceremony ever since she moved to Colorado Springs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fU4j7_0dQjJlrN00
A couple buried together… the serviceman and his wife both received a wreath. Credit: Rachel Saurer

“It’s just very important to recognize those people and their service,” Long said. “Especially at this time of year when we’re all thinking about our families and to be part of this family of veterans and supporting them and coming out and showing them that.”

Two members of the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution came to remember every veteran, as well as educate the kids who came out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PF4VN_0dQjJlrN00
McLaughlin said it was important for the kids present to understand from this event that freedom isn’t free. Credit: Rachel Saurer

“One of the tenets of our organization is to always remember the veterans,” Scott Tanner said. “We call the American Revolution America’s first veterans and so remembering and honoring and learning and teaching and seeing all the kids out here is just awesome.”

“It’s more important now in our country that young Americans understand that freedom is not free. That Americans have volunteered since George Washington,” Laughlin added.

For more information about Wreaths Across America, click here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

CASA of the Pikes Peak Region hosts Santa Shop

Keri Kahn, CASA of the Pikes Peak Region's communications manager, said, "So the holidays can be especially difficult for these children. And by making sure they have something to open up on Christmas morning, it is something we can do to lift their spirits a little bit."
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Indy Give! 2021: Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 is once again working with the Springs Independent for this year’s Indy Give! Campaign that is meant to highlight local organizations which need your help. Recently, FOX21 featured Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation. For more information about how you can help, watch the video above.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
State
Maine State
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Colorado Government
KXRM

Indy Give! 2021: Peaceful Warriors

COLORADO SPRINGS — Peaceful Warriors is allowing anyone to be able to participate in yoga — from young kids, to the elderly to adults with disabilities. It’s main goal, however, is teaching yoga to children. Peaceful Warriors began four years ago with a group of people who had a connection with yoga and kids. “We […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wreaths Across America#Veteran#Volunteers#United States#Mt Carmel Service Center#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KXRM

KXRM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy