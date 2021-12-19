ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Vermilion Parish SO: Power pole down on HWY 167, 'not causing a hazard'

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09GNwG_0dQjJ2Q300

Both lanes have reopened on US 167 southbound towards Abbeville says the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office after a down power pole caused concern to travelers during Saturday's weather event.

When passing the area, they say the power pole is still down, but it is not causing a hazard and normal traffic has resumed.

Traffic was temporarily being diverted to Placid Road.

Police say Slemco will replace the pole at a later time.

------------------------------------------------------------
Comments / 0

 

