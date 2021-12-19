ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Fundraiser held at Chretin’s restaurant for victim of motorcycle accident

By Luis Lopez
 3 days ago
Proceeds from all sales on Saturday went to the victim, along with the money raised from a 50/50 raffle - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - People eating at the Chretin’s restaurant in Yuma on Saturday helped a worthy cause, with 20% of all proceeds going to the victim of a motorcycle accident.

The victim’s name is Xavier Castaneda, who was forced to have one leg amputated following the crash. To help with medical costs, his friends organized the fundraiser.

Along with a 50/50 raffle where half of the money raised goes to medical costs as well. For friends of Castaneda's, like Tylon Nyers, they were happy to see him getting help.

“Me and (Xavier) go back a couple years, he’s a great dude, he’s been really good to my family and my kids, so it’s super hard seeing things like that happen to good people, so I just pray he gets all the support he needs," Nyers said.

The raffle winner was drawn at 2:00 p.m. earlier, but proceeds from everything sold went on for the entire day.

YCSO reports increase in crimes along the border

As more undocumented immigrants make their way across the border, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says crimes along the Southern border near Morelos Dam are on the rise.
The City of Somerton is going to be lit

Determination is one word that can be used when describing the City of Somerton. During the pandemic, while other cities went dormant, Somerton kicked it into high gear.
Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

