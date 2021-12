Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant has been cleared from the league’s health and safety protocols.

Morant is still dealing with a left knee sprain that he suffered on Nov. 26.

Therefore, he will be out for the Dec. 19 game vs the Portland Trail Blazers.

The young superstar guard will be back in a Grizzlies uniform soon.

