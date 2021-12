As 2021 draws to a close, it’s worth looking back at the year and reflecting on what came to pass on the climate and agriculture front. This year showed (again) how vulnerable farming and food production are to climate change, but also just how much potential there is for farmers to be part of the solution. And while there were plenty of discouraging points and reminders of the urgent need for action along the way, there were also noteworthy areas of progress. As we gear up for another year of fighting for urgently needed changes, I’d like to take a moment to share four items that I think are worth celebrating.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO