FINGER LAKES -- At its recent meeting, the Board of Directors of Lyons Bancorp Inc., the financial holding company and the parent of The Lyons National Bank, declared a $0.31 quarterly cash dividend on its common stock. The dividend is payable on January 14, 2022, to all common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 31, 2021. At the time of this release, the annualized dividend yield on the Bank’s common stock exceeded 3.00%.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO