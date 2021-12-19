ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

High Point over Morris Catholic - Boys ice hockey recap

By Mike Byrne
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brady Reid recorded a hat trick and an assist as High Point won, 5-3, over Morris Catholic at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. William Schreiber and Michael Sadowski tallied a...

NJ.com

Central Regional over Lacey - Boys ice hockey recap

Mark Anthony Competello recorded two goals for Central Regional in its 3-1 win against Lacey at Winding River Skating Center in Toms River. Max Agnello had the other goal for Central Regional (2-2-2) while Domenick Competello dished out two assists and Dom Wiatrowski and Will Maguire each picked up one. Mason Gancy collected 18 saves in the victory.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Wayne Valley defeats Northern Highlands - Boys basketball recap

Senior guard Nick Ender scored 23 points to lead Wayne Valley to a 67-51 victory over Northern Highlands in Wayne. Ender nailed five three-pointers while his teammate, senior forward Kam Green, chipped in 17 points and junior forward Krenar Shaqiri tallied 10. Northern Highlands (1-2) was led by guard Jack...
WAYNE, NJ
Emerson Boro defeats Cresskill - Girls basketball recap

Sarah Mokrzecki scored 15 points as Emerson Boro defeated Cresskill 51-38 in Cresskill. Victoria Sterinsky and Kelty Manning also added eight points a piece. Julia Hasenstab led Cresskill (1-2) with 13 points, with Erin Fahy adding 12 points. Emerson Boro (2-1) jumped out to a 27-12 lead at halftime and...
CRESSKILL, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7 Sparta over Pope John - Girls basketball recap

Brynn McCurry continued her torrid start with 26 points,10 rebounds and seven assists to lead No. 7 Sparta to an 86-55 win over host Pope John in Sparta. McCurry, a 6-1 junior, is now averaging 27.6 points. Sparta (2-1) also received 24 points from 5-9 junior Bailey Chapman. Ally Sweeney,...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Camden Catholic over Winslow - Boys basketball recap

Tobe Nwobu led Camden Catholic with 19 points in a hard-fought 58-56 win against Winslow in Cherry Hill. Andrew Crawford (11) and Nate Jean Baptiste (10) had double figures for Camden Catholic (3-0), which saw Luke Kennevan put the team up two late at the free throw line. Jeremiah Bright...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Kittatinny defeats Kinnelon - Boys basketball recap

Matt Russell led the way for Kittatinny with 16 points in its 57-45 victory over Kinnelon in Newton. Heading into halftime leading 21-13, Kittatinny was able to notch 21 points in the third quarter to take a 42-28 lead entering the fourth. Along with Russell, Mike Zoellner also tallied 14...
KINNELON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 2 Roselle Catholic over Union Catholic - Boys basketball recap

Simeon Wilcher’s 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists fueled Roselle Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 82-40 victory over Union Catholic in Scotch Plains. Jamarques Lawrence scored 14 points and Braxton Jones had 10 for Roselle Catholic (2-1), which led 37-20 at halftime. Akil Watson scored nine points, Rich Brisco had eight points with six rebounds, and Tarik Watson added eight points, five rebounds and four assists.
ROSELLE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas over North Brunswick - Boys basketball recap

Terrell Pitts scored a game-high 18 points to lead St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory at home over North Brunswick, 68-36, in Edison. Senior guard Adam Silas made three 3-pointers, finishing with 13 points, seven assists and six steals while Samar Abdullah hit two 3s on the way to 12 points for St. Thomas Aquinas, which has won each of its first three games to start the season.
NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
Ice Hockey
Education
Hockey
Sports
NJ.com

Summit over Cranford - Girls basketball recap

Olivia Lawlor posted a double-double with 19 points and 16 rebounds to spark Summit to a 57-37 win over Cranford in Summit. Lawlor added four assists, five blocks and two steals in a terrific all-around performance. Laurel Zona knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 17 points as Summit improved to 2-0.
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Johnson over Brearley - Boys basketball recap

Aidenn Gorombey-Kelly scored 19 points to go with six rebounds and three steals in Johnson’s 57-37 win over Brearley in Kenilworth. Joseph Carney recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards and Lucas Zamboni added 10 points and six assists in the win. Johnson (1-2) jumped out to...
KENILWORTH, NJ
NJ.com

Voorhees over Bernards - Girls basketball recap

Ainsley O’Sullivan scored 15 points and Voorhees pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 46-34 win over Bernards in Bernardsville. Voorhees led by just three entering the final period but closed the game on an 18-9 run to even its record at 1-1. Sarah Pettegrove was the only...
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Wallington over Paterson Charter - Girls basketball recap

Abbey Tabaka led all scorers with 10 points and Wallington played shut-down defense on its way to a 36-10 win over Paterson Charter in Paterson. Wallington jumped out to a 21-3 lead by halftime and never looked back to even its record at 1-1. Delilah Tabaka added nine points in...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Eastern Christian over Saddle Brook - Boys basketball recap

Jean Italien paced Eastern Christian with 14 points in its 47-32 win against Saddle Brook in North Haledon. Jake Faasse chipped in for Eastern Christian with 13 points. Joe Quimby supplied a game-high 24 points for Saddle Brook (0-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
NJ.com

No. 13 St. Joseph (Met.) over Perth Amboy - Boys basketball recap

St. Joseph (Met.) picked up another win on Tuesday as it downed Perth Amboy in an 87-66 final in Metuchen. St. Joseph is now 2-1 on the year while Perth Amboy falls to 1-1. Kevin Clemons paced Perth Amboy with 18 points and six rebounds while Lorenzo Perez produced 14 points, five dimes and two boards. Justin Quintero registered 12 points and two boards as Xavier Silva posted 11 points and one steal in the loss.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

No. 9 Marlboro over Manalapan - Boys Basketball recap

Jack Seidler starred for Marlboro, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, with 24 points, including three 3-pointers, in its 89-56 win over Manalapan in Marlboro. Zack Molod added 15 points for Marlboro, which hit nine 3-pointers as a team and led 53-25 at halftime. Jonathan Spatola added 12 points in the victory.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
