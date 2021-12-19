High Point over Morris Catholic - Boys ice hockey recap

Terrell Pitts scored a game-high 18 points to lead St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory at home over North Brunswick, 68-36, in Edison. Senior guard Adam Silas made three 3-pointers, finishing with 13 points, seven assists and six steals while Samar Abdullah hit two 3s on the way to 12 points for St. Thomas Aquinas, which has won each of its first three games to start the season.

NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO