ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

How area members of Congress voted last week

Winston-Salem Journal
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week. Along with this week’s roll call votes, the Senate also passed by voice vote the following legislation: a bill (H.R. 6256), to ensure that goods made with forced labor in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region...

journalnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Schumer vows U.S. Senate action on voting rights and social policy, as Manchin rift deepens

In a letter to Democratic colleagues Monday, Schumer, of New York, said the Senate would vote in early January on a new version of President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill, as well as voting rights legislation deemed essential by many Democrats in advance of the midterm elections.  The post Schumer vows U.S. Senate action on voting rights and social policy, as Manchin rift deepens appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Centre Daily

Here’s how the lawmakers who represent Centre County in Congress voted Dec. 10-16

Here’s a look at how members of Congress who represent the area voted over the previous week. Along with this week’s roll call votes, the Senate also passed by voice vote the following legislation: a bill (HR 6256), to ensure that goods made with forced labor in the Xinjiang region of China do not enter the United States market; and the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act (HR 3537), to direct the Health and Human Services Department to support research on, and expanded access to, investigational drugs for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Rashad Hussain
Sand Hills Express

Congress to vote on raising debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion

The Senate is expected to vote to raise the debt limit Tuesday, averting a first-time default by the U.S. as the clock ticks down on the government’s ability to pay its bills. This comes after months of fighting between Democrats and Republicans over raising the debt limit and spending in Washington.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Senate#H R 3537#House#Nays#D Minn#The State Department
The Independent

Mark Meadows lawyer makes last-ditch argument to get Capitol riot committee to drop contempt of Congress vote

The attorney representing ex-Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has made a last-ditch attempt to convince the House committee investigating the 6 January insurrection not to advance a referral for criminal contempt of congress against the former North Carolina congressman.In a letter sent Monday to select committee chairman Bennie Thompson, vice chair Liz Cheney and the other seven committee members, attorney George Terwilliger wrote that referring Mr Meadows to the Justice Department for possible prosecution under the criminal contempt statute “would be contrary to law, manifestly unjust, unwise, and unfair,” and “would ill-serve the country” by engaging in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Ocasio-Cortez wrongly suggests she represents more people in Congress than Joe Manchin

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wrongly suggested she represented more people than Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in an interview on Monday. In an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Ocasio-Cortez seethed at Manchin, who announced Sunday he would vote against the massive Build Back Better social policy package and complained that the U.S. Senate was "notoriously" designed for smaller populations to have more power than larger ones.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Greece

Comments / 0

Community Policy