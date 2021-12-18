ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Class of 2022: Final Grades

By Bryan Munson, Mike Matya
Scarlet Nation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Frost's fourth full recruiting class at Nebraska is in the books and checks in at No. 53 overall in the nation, well short of his first three full classes which were ranked at Nos. 15, 18 and 19 respectively. NU finished last overall in the Big Ten according...

nebraska.rivals.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Roswell High School football quarterback Robbie Roper dies after surgery

ROSWELL, Ga. - Robbie Roper, the quarterback for Roswell High School, died Wednesday after complications from surgery, family and school officials confirmed via social media. He was 18 years-old. In a tweet on the high school senior’s Twitter, the Roper family confirmed the high school senior’s death. In...
ROSWELL, GA
On3.com

Ohio State loses four-star defensive lineman to NCAA Transfer Portal

Ohio State defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Henry-Young redshirted the 2020 season, his first year with the Ohio State program. He appeared in just two games during the redshirt season against Nebraska and Rutgers, totaling just one tackle on the season, which happened to be a sack. This year, that has hardly changed, as Henry-Young has hardly seen the field in his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes; his sole tackle in 2020 is the only statistic he’s recorded in two seasons with the program. Henry-Young will enter the program with three years of eligibility remaining.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Florida State
BamaCentral

Alabama CB Marcus Banks Announces Transfer Destination

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Alabama football cornerback Marcus Banks, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal back on Nov. 8, officially announced his transfer destination on Monday night. Banks, a junior, will be staying in the SEC West and will be taking his football talents to Mississippi State. "Thank you...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Mississippi State WR released by Dallas Cowboys

Osirus Mitchell will be looking for a new NFL opportunity. The Dallas Cowboys announced the release of the former Mississippi State wide receiver on Monday. Mitchell is in his first professional season after playing at Mississippi State from 2016-20. He redshirted in 2016 and then played 36 games over the next 4 years, recording 107 receptions for 1,413 yards and 14 touchdowns. Mitchell’s scoring high came in 2019 (6 touchdowns) but he logged his most catches (47) and receiving yards (505) in 2020 under Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense.
NFL
AL.com

Bryce Young shares first impressions of new Alabama QB Ty Simpson

Two of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the past three national recruiting classes now share a meeting room and practice field in Tuscaloosa. Heisman winner and 2020 top-ranked quarterback Bryce Young will lead Alabama into the College Football Playoff next week and has another season until he can jump to the NFL. But Young is now joined on the Tide by Ty Simpson, rated as the third-best quarterback in the 2022 class in 247 Sports’ composite rankings.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Football#Grading System#Nos#Nu#Huskeronline Com#Acl#Huskers
thespun.com

USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

5-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch sets Christmas Eve commitment

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman wide receiver Zachariah Branch will announce his commitment on Christmas Eve at 4:00 p.m. ET, he tweeted Monday. Branch is the No. 15 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver and the top overall prospect in Nevada.
FOOTBALL
Scarlet Nation

Alabama Crimson Tide: Early Signing Period superlatives

Ty Simpson committed to the University of Alabama in February, and he was recruited by several top programs the last few years. Offensive coordinator/Quarterbacks coach Bill O'Brien wasn't hired by the defending national champions until January after Steve Sarkisian moved to Austin to become head coach of the Longhorns. O’Brien had a short time to recruit Simpson to Tuscaloosa.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

QB Recruit Robbie Roper's Family Announced He Has Died

The family of 2022 quarterback recruit Robbie Roper announced he died on Wednesday. His cause of death has not been confirmed or announced by the family. "Hey guys it's the Roper family. We just wanted to update everyone on Robbie. Robbie just passed," the family said in the Tweet. "He was the biggest joy to our family. We are proud of the young man he has become. He will be missed by his friends and family dearly. We are still working on funeral arrangements, and will update everyone on the date, time, and location."
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy