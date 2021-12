Current Records: St. Thomas (MN) 4-6; Nebraska Omaha 1-10 The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. St. Thomas (MN) and the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Baxter Arena. The Tommies will be strutting in after a victory while Nebraska Omaha will be stumbling in from a defeat.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO