PUBG New State is an Action Battle Royale game that has taken the community by storm. Developed by the same creators as Player Unknown’s Battleground (PUBG), PUBG New State provides an exhilarating Battle Royale experience to the players with 100 players being able to play together and fight against each other with different types of weapons, gear, vehicles, and clever strategies. However, just like in any other game, players were interested to get to know whether some gifts within the game are gettable via codes or coupons. Well, the good news is that this is possible by following easy steps. Here’s a quick guide to get free PUBG New State redeem codes and also to redeem them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO