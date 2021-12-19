ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds of vaccine supporters to promote booster jab across England

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
Hundreds of vaccine supporters will take to the streets of England’s major cities to promote taking the Covid-19 booster jab.

Almost 900 people will hand out leaflets in popular areas such as Brighton Pier, Liverpool One and King’s Cross every day until Christmas on behalf of NHS England.

They hope to spread awareness about the new Omicron coronavirus variant and to encourage every adult in the UK to get their vaccine booster injection before Christmas.

An additional £22.5 million has also been provided by the Government to promote vaccination in the 60 local authorities with the lowest vaccine uptake.

A vaccine champion handing out a leaflet

The Community Vaccines Champion scheme will run informative events across the local authorities and create pop-up vaccination centres in places of worship.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said the Government is doing everything in its power to “get jabs in arms”.

“We are in a race between the virus and vaccine and we are doing everything in our power to get jabs in arms as quickly as possible”, he said.

“We are calling on people to get boosted now as part of our national mission to reinforce our wall of defence against the rapid spread of Omicron.

“I want to thank the thousands of people who have heroically stepped up to support our vaccine drive. We’re all in this together – please play your part.”

It comes as NHS England recorded record booster numbers, with 740,775 on Friday and 739,867 on Thursday.

