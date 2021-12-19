ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Dollar soars as Omicron jitters jump amid rate-hike talks

By SOURAV D
Financial World
Financial World
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Friday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) measured against a basket of six major currencies on an average jumped as much as 0.7 per cent amid a wide-spread risk-aversion trend among the investors, as major Central Banks across the globe including the US Federal Reserve had been engaged in talks of...

DailyFx

NZD/USD Rebound Aims Higher After Upbeat Consumer Confidence Data

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, Consumer Confidence, USD/TRY - Talking Points. Asia-Pacific markets may see a risk-on session today after gains across Wall Street. New Zealand consumer confidence improved in December as Covid threat looms. NZD/USD forms Bullish Engulfing candlestick overnight as prices near 20-day SMA. Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. The...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold settles lower Tuesday as yields and stocks rise, bullion slides further below $1,800

Gold futures finished lower Tuesday, reversing an earlier gain, to book a second straight decline, as stocks that took a beating on Monday were staging a rebound, highlighting some return in risk appetite on Wall Street after an omicron-sparked selloff. Treasury yields also popped higher, creating a headwind for bullion buying in the near-term. Treasury yields were rising, with the 10-year Treasury note.
MARKETS
Bloomberg

U.S. Economy Loses Two Key Pillars of Support for 2022

Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Inflation, Omicron, Rate Hikes: What To Expect From 2022

Investing.com - Lockdown, recovery, then Omicron. 2021 in the markets has been a seesaw of events that have marked the choices of investors, with perhaps more than anything else the return of inflation and the pending decisions of central banks weighing on those choices. Upstart digital coins like Dogecoin and...
BUSINESS
Financial World

Wall St. posts strong gains as Nike, Micron boost offset Omicron slide

On Tuesday, all three key indices of Wall St. gained across the board with tech stocks pulling the strings in the day’s US capital market, while an upsurge in Nike followed by a robust quarterly earnings’ report alongside a sharp uptick in Micron shares following remarks that the chipmaker was witnessing an ease in a global-scale chip shortage, helped Nasdaq close nearly 2.5 per cent higher.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Analysis-After Another Torrid Year, Can Emerging Markets Rediscover Their Mojo?

LONDON (Reuters) - The spectre of higher interest rates in the United States, slowing growth in China and a strong dollar have this year hammered emerging markets already reeling from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Even money managers whose job it is to convince clients to buy emerging assets...
MARKETS
Financial World

Columbia’s ELFA says US business borrowing for equipment rises 8% in November

In what could be viewed as a vivid illustration of a bankable US business landscape in a near term outlook, Washington DC-based Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said in a statement on Tuesday that US business borrowing for equipment, a closely monitored indicator to future investments, soared as much as 8.0 per cent in November on a year-on-year basis.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Global Economic Growth Drops Below 1% in Omicron-Led Slowdown

The pace of the global economic recovery dropped below 1% in the quarter ending in December, a sharp 50% decline from the previous quarter, as the fast-spreading omicron variant arrived, according to a news report by Bloomberg. The world economy grew 0.7% in the October to December quarter, with the...
BUSINESS
AFP

Omicron panic pummels equities, oil

Global equity and oil markets slumped Monday on investor panic over the impact of worldwide measures to contain the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, dealers said. Asia tanked due to concerns over a fresh global surge in coronavirus infections, sparking a fierce renewed selloff in Europe, while Wall Street indices also closed lower. Oil tumbled as traders fretted over how the latest Covid-19 strain might hit the world's appetite for energy, which has already suffered a heavy blow since the pandemic erupted early last year. In New York, sentiment was jarred by a crucial moderate Democratic senator's announcement that he would not support President Joe Biden's social spending bill, imperiling the measure that some analysts view as a positive for US growth.
INDUSTRY
Financial World

Financial World

