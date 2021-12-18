ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joseph Parker leaves no room for doubt in rematch victory over Derek Chisora

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Joseph Parker gained a more comprehensive victory over Derek Chisora to close the chapter on their rivalry after an action-packed heavyweight rematch in Manchester

Parker had prevailed via a disputed split points verdict in May but the former WBO champion left little room for doubt this time around, with Chisora taking a count in the fourth round with only the ropes keeping him upright.

Chisora was then put down by vicious uppercuts from his New Zealand foe in each of the seventh and eighth rounds but showed immense heart to continue and he rallied in the closing stages to hear the final bell at the AO Arena.

Joseph Parker (right) looks on as Derek Chisora attempts to get back up (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Parker was unsurprisingly given the nod by all three judges – although scores of 115-110, 115-111 and 114-112 were perhaps a little closer than many anticipated – to stay on track for a second tilt at a world title.

Parker, who improved his record to 30 wins from 32 professional contests, told BBC Radio 5 live afterwards: “What a fight. Derek brings it from the first round all the way to the 12th.”

