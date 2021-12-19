ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Who will win between the Panthers and Bills? Our Observer experts pick the score

By Scott Fowler
The State
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carolina Panthers shuffle up to Buffalo on Sunday, more than a month removed from their last victory. Since that unlikely 34-10 pounding that the Panthers administered to Arizona on Nov. 14, the Panthers have lost three straight games and dropped to 5-8. Buffalo has also been disappointing. The Bills, perceived...

www.thestate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Buffalo Rumblings

Takeaways: Bills win a solid game against pesky Panthers

The Buffalo Bills beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday to set up a huge AFC game next Sunday. Before we get to that matchup, here are my takeaways from this week’s game. The Bills had to shuffle their offensive line this week; one was planned and one was unplanned. With left tackle Dion Dawkins added to the COVID-19 list on Wednesday, they were able to prepare, but guard Jon Feliciano was added on Sunday morning. With Cody Ford back in the lineup at right guard and Spencer Brown getting his first NFL start on the left side of the line, it was a struggle from the start. Brown, who had a rough go a week ago at right tackle, continued that trend on the left side. He allowed pressure on Allen early but hey, at least he recovered a fumble on an Allen strip-sack in the first quarter. Brown had two holding calls in the first half plus a questionable false start, and allowed a big hit on Allen that was called roughing the passer. He started the third quarter with a holding call that negated a Panthers penalty, but was bailed out by a roughing-the-passer call. He was called for taunting after a block in the fourth quarter and head coach Sean McDermott took him out of the game. He’s a rookie, and used to playing on the right side, so we aren’t going to destroy him, but it was a bad day at the office for the sometimes-promising rookie.
NFL
WMBF

Bills end 2-game skid with win over spiraling Panthers

(AP) -ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes, Devin Singletary ran for a season-high 86 yards with his quarterback mostly kept in the pocket by a sprained left foot and the Buffalo Bills beat the offensively challenged Carolina Panthers 31-14 Sunday. Allen finished 19 of...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
charlottenews.net

Bills earn much-needed win, top Panthers 31-14

Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns and the Buffalo Bills largely relied on defense for a much-needed victory, defeating the visiting Carolina Panthers 31-14 on Sunday afternoon in Orchard Park, N.Y. Allen was 19-of-34 passing for 210 yards and an interception, though he was sacked four times. Devin Singletary rushed...
NFL
WGRZ TV

Carucci Take2: Bills do the expected in mostly comfortable win vs. Panthers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 31-14 victory Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium:. 1. This wasn’t any sort of a statement victory. The outcome said almost nothing of substance beyond this: The Bills usually get the better...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Scott Fowler
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills Links, 12/20: Recapping win over Panthers

The Buffalo Bills (8-6) began a crucial four-game stretch to close out the regular season with a 31-14 win over the Carolina Panthers (5-9) on a chilly Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium. Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining the good (Josh Allen, Gabriel Davis, Efe...
NFL
CBS Sports

Halftime Scorigami: Panthers-Bills score after 30 minutes is a first in NFL history

The Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills didn't have a first half that football fans will discuss for generations, yet the two teams were able to make some history in the first 30 minutes. The Bills led the Panthers 17-8 at halftime -- the first game in NFL history that had a 17-8 halftime score, according to Fox.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#Afc#Western New York#Panthers 17#Mcclatchy Southeast#Panthers 13
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Distractify

What Happened to Drew Brees' Face? Here's Why the Former Saints Quarterback Has a Scar

Former New Orleans Saints leader Drew Brees is arguably one of the most popular quarterbacks in the NFL, so it's no surprise that fans are always curious to learn all about his life. That said, football enthusiasts can't help but wonder what happened to Drew Brees' face since a huge scar has been there throughout his entire football career. Scroll down for everything we know about the football star's health!
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy