The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s State Laboratories Division has confirmed 12 cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529, also known as the Omicron variant, on O‘ahu. As of Friday evening, there were still no cases on the neighbor islands, but one individual on Maui had returned from an Anime convention on the East Coast–an event which health officials say was associated with Omicron variant cases reported in other states.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO