If you’re regular visitors here at MMA Mania, you know that you can come check out all the highlights and finishes from every major fight moments after they happen. We had you coved for Jake Paul’s brutal one punch KO of Tyron Woodley at Saturday’s Paul vs. Woodley 2 event. But sometimes a finish is so spectacular that we have to go back and revisit it even more closely.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO