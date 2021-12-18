ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Santa makes early visit to kids on French Island

By Kade Overton
 3 days ago

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WKBT) – Families on French Island got an early visit from Santa Saturday afternoon.

At the Campbell Community Center, kids could come to see Santa and even get a few early presents.

Santa arrived at the La Crosse Regional Airport this morning and he says the cold temperatures are nothing compared to the ones at the North Pole. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2poQYn_0dQjDiiG00

This is Santa’s 23rd year making an early appearance on the island, and says he always enjoys putting a smile on the boys and girls who visit.

“Rudolph couldn’t come with me because we didn’t have any snow so, therefore, her back at the North Pole looking for me. I will be arriving back at the North Pole sometime tonight,” said Santa.

Santa will be coming back to La Crosse next Saturday for Christmas.

