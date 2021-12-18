Santa makes early visit to kids on French Island

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WKBT) – Families on French Island got an early visit from Santa Saturday afternoon.

At the Campbell Community Center, kids could come to see Santa and even get a few early presents.

Santa arrived at the La Crosse Regional Airport this morning and he says the cold temperatures are nothing compared to the ones at the North Pole.

This is Santa’s 23rd year making an early appearance on the island, and says he always enjoys putting a smile on the boys and girls who visit.

“Rudolph couldn’t come with me because we didn’t have any snow so, therefore, her back at the North Pole looking for me. I will be arriving back at the North Pole sometime tonight,” said Santa.

Santa will be coming back to La Crosse next Saturday for Christmas.

