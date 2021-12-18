ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late Mobb Deep Legend Prodigy Being Honored With His Own Street In Queensbridge

Cover picture for the articleQueensbridge, NY – The late Prodigy is being posthumously honored in his hometown of Queensbridge, New York with his own street. As reported by Complex, New York Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer revealed “Prodigy Way” will live on the corner of 12th Street and 41st Road in Queensbridge after the City Council...

thesource.com

50 Cent Declares Himself A ‘Top 10 Dead or Alive’ Rapper, Hints At Retirement and Final Album

After 20 years in the spotlight, 50 Cent has been able to keep himself relevant and has made himself a certified hip-hop legend. Yesterday, 50 took to Instagram to hint at one final album. In the post, he shared a promotional video for his Branson Cognac where he enters Drais Nightclub in Las Vegas, performs, and takes the road. In the caption, 50 says that he’s a top 10 rapper, dead or alive, and says that his next album might be his last.
NME

UTFO frontman Kangol Kid has died aged 55

Kangol Kid – frontman and co-founder of hip hop outfit UTFO – has died aged 55 after a ten-month battle with colon cancer. As reported by HipHopDX, veteran New York promoter Van Silk (who is also undergoing treatment for the same cancer) confirmed the news in a text to the outlet.
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Becomes 1st Female Rapper With Multiple Diamond Songs: 'I’m Forever Grateful'

Cardi B continues to write herself into mainstream rap’s history books just a week after earning another Grammy Award nomination. On Monday (November 29), Cardi’s 2018 collaboration with Maroon 5, “Girls Like You,” surpassed 10 million sales in the United States, making it eligible for diamond certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
Spin

Kangol Kid, UTFO Rapper, Dead at 55

Kangol Kid has passed away after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. Veteran New York promoter Van Silk (who is undergoing treatment for the same cancer) confirmed the news to HipHopDX. “RIP KANGOL KID. He passed at 3:02 a.m. My prayers go out to my brother who fought a...
E! News

How Nathen Garson Honored His Late Dad Willie Garson by Attending And Just Like That Premiere

Watch: Sarah Jessica Parker Honors Willie Garson in Touching Tribute. Nathen Garson is celebrating his dad's memory. Willie Garson's son attended the New York City premiere of And Just Like That..., nearly three months after the Sex and the City star died of pancreatic cancer. He shared a photo with Sarah Jessica Parker, Chris Noth, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, as well as his girlfriend, on Instagram to mark the occasion.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nas Declared "Hip-Hop Is Dead" On This Day 15 Years Ago

Nas called out all of the rap game on his iconic 2006 track, "Hip Hop Is Dead," off of his album of the same name. Hip Hop Is Dead was released on this day, 15 years ago. Throughout the track, the legendary rapper reflects on the authenticity of hip-hop's origin and decries the genre's newfound commercialization.
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Shares New Tattoo Honoring Late Son Zen 4 Days After His Death — Photo

Nick Cannon is paying tribute to his late son, Zen, with some special ink after the 5-month-old’s tragic death from brain cancer. Nick Cannon is honoring his late son, Zen, in a touching way. The actor, 41, shared on his eponymous daytime talk show on Friday that he got a tattoo of the 5-month-old who died on Dec. 5 from brain cancer to pay tribute. “This is a week where I’ve seen so much love. More love than I’ve probably ever experienced so even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y’all,” he told the audience before sharing a photo of the tattoo during the show’s “Pic of the Day” segment.
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
PopSugar

Lori Harvey Was Serving Up the Main Course at Dinner in This Mugler Dress

All due respect to the chef at Carbone in Miami, but Lori Harvey was serving up the main course on Tuesday night when she showed up for dinner in a sheer Mugler dress covered in perfectly-placed cut-outs. As the chilled oysters and creamy pasta graced the center of the table, Lori sat looking like $1,000 bucks ($1,131, to be precise) in the scoop-neck ensemble, covered in a wave-like star print that accentuated her curves and led our eyes straight to the massive cut-out on her back.
Cosmopolitan

Willow Smith's Net Worth Is Pretty Damn Impressive, TBH

When your parents are bankable Hollywood stars, the pressure to start making your own mark (specifically in the form of a growing number on the balance line of your bank account) has to be intense. Willow Smith has clearly risen to that challenge. Sure, she still has a ways to go to catch up to her parents in the finance department, but considering Will Smith's net worth is estimated to be around $350 million, there's truly no shame in that. Before we get to just how much Willow is worth, let's do a little refresher on her many income streams.
Variety

Tyler Perry Promises ‘Every Available Resource Will Be Used’ to Find Jacqueline Avant’s Killer

Tyler Perry has shared his mourning over the death of Jacqueline Avant, stating that “every available resource will be used” to help find the philanthropist’s killer. Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant and mother of Nicole Avant, was fatally shot early Wednesday morning by a home intruder at her Beverly Hills residence. “My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family. This world can be so cruel and cold!!” Perry wrote on his official Twitter. The media figure also shared several images of the Avants. “I have no idea what kind of sub-human could...
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Was "Hurt" After Not Being Able to Purchase Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg revealed in an extensive new interview that “the man in me was hurt” when he was not given the chance to purchase Death Row Records. Speaking to TIDAL‘s Elliot Wilson via GQ, the hip-hop veteran explained that he was led to his current executive position at Def Jam Recordings after failing to acquire Suge Knight’s Death Row. “I went looking for this job because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story,” Snoop shared. “But then eOne Music [which owned Death Row Music until April 2021] didn’t want to give me action at it. So then I asked could I buy it? And they acted like they didn’t want to sell it. Then they sold it [to the Blackstone Group], and the man in me was hurt, but the businessman in me said, Okay, I got to find something else to do to take this energy of mine that I’m holding on to.”
