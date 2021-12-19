Dan Clark Audio Stealth Review

Tackle heavy-duty projects with the Dremel 8260 Brushless Smart Rotary Tool in your toolbox. This handy person’s gadget offers incredible performance. In fact, it delivers 20% more power than the brand’s most powerful corded tool. What’s more, it has twice the battery life and cuts 20% faster than its corded counterpart. And, impressively, it connects to the Dremel App via Bluetooth. On the app, you can see the tool’s performance data, view accessory and material suggestions, and more. Then, this tool suits a wide range of projects thanks to its compatibility with all of Dremel’s rotary accessories and attachments. Moreover, the soft rubber grip keeps it comfortable in your hand and easy to control. Finally, this tool stays cool and produces low noise even with heavy use.

21 HOURS AGO