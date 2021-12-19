Who will win between the Panthers and Bills? Our Observer experts pick the score

The Buffalo Bills beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday to set up a huge AFC game next Sunday. Before we get to that matchup, here are my takeaways from this week’s game. The Bills had to shuffle their offensive line this week; one was planned and one was unplanned. With left tackle Dion Dawkins added to the COVID-19 list on Wednesday, they were able to prepare, but guard Jon Feliciano was added on Sunday morning. With Cody Ford back in the lineup at right guard and Spencer Brown getting his first NFL start on the left side of the line, it was a struggle from the start. Brown, who had a rough go a week ago at right tackle, continued that trend on the left side. He allowed pressure on Allen early but hey, at least he recovered a fumble on an Allen strip-sack in the first quarter. Brown had two holding calls in the first half plus a questionable false start, and allowed a big hit on Allen that was called roughing the passer. He started the third quarter with a holding call that negated a Panthers penalty, but was bailed out by a roughing-the-passer call. He was called for taunting after a block in the fourth quarter and head coach Sean McDermott took him out of the game. He’s a rookie, and used to playing on the right side, so we aren’t going to destroy him, but it was a bad day at the office for the sometimes-promising rookie.

