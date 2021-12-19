ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers' Anthony Davis out at least 4 weeks for sprained knee

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ClN2j_0dQjBtOH00

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis will be out for at least four weeks after spraining a ligament in his left knee.

The Lakers announced the latest major setback Saturday for Davis, the eight-time All-Star with a lengthy injury history, particularly since moving to Los Angeles in 2019.

Davis hurt himself in the third quarter of the Lakers' road loss to the Timberwolves on Friday night. Minnesota forward Jaden McDaniels collided with Davis while off-balance and sent the Lakers star to the court. Davis had trouble getting off the court.

The Lakers conducted an MRI exam in Chicago on Saturday that revealed the sprain. Davis will be reevaluated in four weeks, taking his latest injury absence into mid-January at least.

Davis had missed only three of the Lakers' first 30 games due to injury this season. Instead, LeBron James has endured the biggest injury problems this season for Los Angeles' star-studded roster.

Davis played in 62 games in his first season with the Lakers before they won their 17th championship in the Florida bubble. Davis then appeared in only 36 games last season while dogged by persistent injury woes that ultimately prevented him from finishing the season in uniform.

Davis is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.0 blocked shots per game this season.

Despite numerous injury problems and a current spate of COVID-19 woes, the Lakers (16-14) began the weekend in sixth place in the Western Conference. Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves are all currently in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Los Angeles is scheduled to play at Chicago on Sunday night.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Pistons Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas drops truth bomb directed at Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird

When most NBA fans think of the 1980s, they think of the amazing battles between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. They certainly are not wrong for that being top of mind. But the forgotten part of the decade is the Detroit Pistons “Bad Boys” teams of the late 1980s. They won back-to-back NBA championships and dominated the league defensively for many years. Yet, they have been somewhat overlooked historically.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
CBS LA

Nets’ Kevin Durant To Miss Christmas Game Against Lakers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – The Brooklyn Nets will be without star forward Kevin Durant on Saturday in the marquee Christmas Day game against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The 11-time NBA All Star has been in league health and safety protocols since Dec. 18 and it was confirmed Friday that he will be out on Saturday. Durant is one of eight players on the Nets in health and safety protocols. The Nets will be without 8 players against the Lakers on Christmas Day — including Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/IvPm2OzY0s — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 24, 2021 In the NBA, more than 100...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Jaden Mcdaniels
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Malik Monk
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Avery Bradley
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Spurs Trade Adds Sharpshooting For L.A.

It has been a rough start to the 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team currently finds itself with a 16-17 record despite having a superstar trio consisting of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. The Lakers have sorely struggled has been the one that occurs...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Reporter shoots down LeBron James trade rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers’ struggles this season have led to some wild rumors and speculation. But none of it is reflective of reality. There has been some chatter lately that LeBron James might want to play for a different team, one that is more of a contender than the Lakers. There was even talk about him considering his hometown team.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Timberwolves#Mri#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
ABC News

Los Angeles Lakers bid adieu in home arena's final game as Staples Center

LOS ANGELES -- Fans at Thursday night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs commemorated the arena known for more than 22 years as Staples Center at its final event before it will be christened as Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. "Staples," as it was known colloquially...
NBA
ABC News

Los Angeles Lakers sign Darren Collison, Stanley Johnson to hardship deals

After a sudden retirement in 2019, guard Darren Collison is returning to the NBA on a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced Friday. Collison, who signed a hardship exemption, is expected to be in the lineup on Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets. He worked out for the Lakers recently at the team's practice facility, sources told ESPN.
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

485K+
Followers
123K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy