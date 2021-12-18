ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Action Figures Deliver Multitudes Of Doctor Strange

By Jenna Busch
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Spider-Man: No Way Home" may be in theaters now, but some of us are already getting excited about "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."...

www.imdb.com

ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Reveals Why Old Spider-Man Villains Are Returning In No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. In about a month, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. The villains are coming from the five Spider-Man theatrical movies released prior to Holland's first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a recent interview that the decision was a pretty simple one.
MOVIES
The Independent

Hawkeye episode 6: Does Spider-Man appear in finale as fans predicted after No Way Home?

The one question on people’s lips ahead of the Hawkeye finale surrounded whether Spider-Man would appear.Considering the Disney Plus TV show’s penultimate episode was released on the same day as new film Spider-Man: No Way Home, many Marvel fans wondered if the timing had been planned and an appearance from Tom Holland’s web-slinger was being teed up.The main reason fans felt this could happen was because both Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home are set in New York City. Also, last week’s episode, courtesy of Yelena (Florence Pugh), subtly revealed that the series was set after the events...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Breaking Down Hawkeye's Comic Book Accurate Costume

Fans have been waiting since "Hawkeye" first hit Disney+ to catch a glimpse of the hero's new costume and the show finally delivered! While plenty of other Marvel heroes have been seen wearing uniforms heavily influenced by the comics since the launch of the MCU, Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye has primarily worn tactical gear that bears little resemblance to any of his comic counterpart's costumes — with the exception of when he suited up as Ronin. It would seem all Kate Bishop's talk of his "branding issue" had a significant impact on Clint Barton, who got a slick redesign this episode thanks to the LARPers.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ By the Numbers: 9 Milestones From Its Box Office Debut

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” annihilated expectations in its box office debut, capturing a towering $260 million over the weekend. How mighty were initial ticket sales? The comic book adventure, featuring Tom Holland as Marvel’s web-slinging hero, has generated more money in a single weekend than any other pandemic-era movie has managed to earn in its entire theatrical run — and that’s despite growing concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Directed by Jon Watts, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” now ranks as the second-biggest domestic debut in box office history. Only one movie, Disney’s epic Marvel mashup “Avengers: Endgame,” which amassed a historic...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: All the Spidey Suits and Villain Costume Upgrades Explained (EXCLUSIVE)

SPOILER ALERT: The following article contains mild spoilers. Despite the lack of common ground between superheroes and supervillains, they can agree on one thing: the importance of elaborate costumes. In “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Tom Holland’s Peter Parker finds himself going up against threats from multiple “Spider-Man” movie universes. The foes’ upgraded costumes, which pay homage to their comic-book origins, reflect their real identities as well. For this third Marvel Cinematic Universe-focused “Spider-Man” film, Peter still has the red-and-black suit he designed in “Spider-Man: Far From Home” as well as the Iron Spider armor Tony Stark gifted him. However, “No Way Home” also...
MOVIES
Variety

With ‘No Way Home,’ Spider-Man Is Hollywood’s Most Important Box Office Force

Has “Spider-Man” become Hollywood’s most important film franchise? One could rightfully say that, duh, Peter Parker is part of Marvel, the biggest entertainment brand, so…umm…yeah? But the web-slinging superhero has made a pretty good case for his omnipotence after “No Way Home,” the epic finale in the Tom Holland-led comic book trilogy, obliterated pandemic-era box office records over the weekend, debuting above initial estimates to $260 million in the U.S. and Canada. Despite concerns over rapidly spreading COVID-19 variants, inaugural ticket sales for “No Way Home” were able to reach rarified heights, and not just by COVID standards. The Sony Pictures film...
MOVIES
TVLine

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer: WandaVision's Wanda Cops to Her Westview 'Mistakes'

Wanda Maximoff admits that she made some “mistakes” during the events of Disney+’s WandaVision, in a new teaser trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (in theaters May 6… probably/hopefully). Originally released as Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s end-of-credits “scene,” the teaser above doesn’t spoil the latest Spider-Man film, other than to establish that the multiverse has been unsettled — at least in part due to Doctor Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) casting a spell against Wong’s (Benedict Wong) better advisement. As seen above, Strange will seek out Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) — not to hear her penance for entrapping the people...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland already in the works, Kevin Feige confirms

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, last chance for Black Friday deals, more The biggest movie of the year is finally playing in theaters. Spider-Man: No Way Home is making a fortune at the box office, with an opening weekend take of nearly $600 million. But what happens next now that Sony and Marvel’s first MCU Spider-Man trilogy is over? The next one, of course. Producer Amy Pascal, who has worked on every Spider-Man movie to date, confirmed several weeks ago that Sony and Marvel are working on the next Spider-Man trilogy. If that’s not enough to put your...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kevin Feige Has Hilarious Response to Jamie Foxx Spoiling Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

Kevin Feige had a pretty hilarious response to Jamie Foxx spoiling his return in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In an interview with CinemaBlend, the Marvel Studios head was asked about that fateful Instagram post from the beloved actor. The executive deadpanned, "I'm numb to it now. I'm numb to anybody tweeting anything about anything. Politics, movies, Marvel, just numb." It's probably good practice for the man with the final say over at the massive company. There have been leaks surrounding this film for months and he's probably happy that we're almost at the finish line. But, it isn't just Spider-Man that's kept Feige up at night before. Fans will remember how one reporter spoiled the big post-credits scenes for Eternals after the premiere and the work Marvel had to do with the fans to prevent more of the plot from getting out. It's better for everyone involved to just let go and hope for the best. (While also implementing guardrails to stop the most flagrant spoilers from making it to social media.)
MOVIES
Deadline

Disney+ Unveils New ‘Hawkeye’ Featurette & Yelena Belova Poster Ahead Of Series Finale

Disney+ has unveiled a new Hawkeye featurette and poster promoting assassin Yelena Belova’s (Florence Pugh) return to the MCU ahead of the Marvel Studios series’ December 22 finale. The featurette titled “Yelena’s Back” features commentary from Pugh and co-star Hailee Steinfeld, as well as directors Rhys Thomas and Bert & Bertie. Disney+’s fifth MCU series on the heels of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and What If… ? is set in a post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: to get back to his family for Christmas. But when...
MOVIES
imdb.com

The Best Characters In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Ranked

At its core, fan service is material that's been added to a film for an audience's pleasure. Usually, it's not relevant to the story. It does not care for your "Save The Cat!" beat sheet or Robert McKee's three-act structure. Even at its best, it's extraneous. I was so worried that Jon Watts' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was going to be "Fan Service: The Movie." I am thrilled to report that it isn't.
MOVIES
IGN

Marvel Studios' Hawkeye - Official Episode 6 Teaser Trailer

Hawkeye's season finale has arrived on Disney+. Check out the very brief teaser trailer for Marvel Studios' Hawkeye Episode 6, featuring Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). All Hawkeye episodes are available to stream now on Disney Plus.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
imdb.com

The King's Man Ending Explained: The Gentlemen Of Wartime

After what feels like forever, director Matthew Vaughn's "The King's Man" has finally arrived in theaters. Serving as a prequel to the events of both "Kingsman: The Secret Service" and "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," Vaughn decided to take us back to the early 1900s for a World War I film that tells the origins of the secret agency.
MOVIES

