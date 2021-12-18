The Bruxa's Powers In The Witcher Season 2 Explained

Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), the mostly solitary, emotionally unavailable monster-hunter-for-hire, is about to be a lot less alone on Season 2 of the fan-favorite series The Witcher. For starters, since he is duty-bound to protect Princess Cirilla of Cintra (Freya Allan), he’s reluctantly taken on a fatherly role. And when the season kicks off, Geralt and Ciri are journeying to the remote Witcher home base, Kaer Morhen, so Ciri can receive training to defend herself. (Credit: Netflix) Once there, a new side of Geralt emerges. “You get to see a vulnerability in him. You get to see the teasing between siblings, and the protectiveness of a father,” says showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich of the Witchers’ family-like dynamic and Geralt’s own tough parental figure, Vesemir (Kim Bodnia). On the way to Kaer Morhen, Geralt and Ciri make a pit stop at the magical mansion of his old pal Nivellen.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO