Need a warped, tortured or evil character for a Hollywood film? Cast a British actor

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
It’s one thing to make it to the top. It’s another to help others up as well. Michael Sheen has already gifted the world something really special. His long list of acting credits include some bona fide iconic characters. Even if you don’t recognize the name, you’ll know the face. Seriously, this guy has been in everything .
If there's one Christmas film guaranteed to make you feel good, it's Nativity! The Martin Freeman-led movie tells the story of two rival primary school plays, with one getting *slightly* out of hand when a teacher promises his students that someone from Hollywood will be coming to watch them perform.
Based on Elena Ferrante‘s book of the same name, Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s terrific directorial debut, the Gotham Award-winning film “The Lost Daughter” is about a woman’s beach vacation in Greece, which takes a dark turn when her obsession with a young mother forces her to confront the secrets of her past. The movie uncovers the complex notions of guilt and resentment that can build up when confronting how motherhood is all-consuming.
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum have a romantic adventure movie. The trailer for The Lost City is out. Reviews say say it’s like romancing The Stone but with wacky character matchups. Bullock plays romance novelist and Tatum as the Fabio-like cover model she uses. Daniel Radcliffe shows up as bad rich guy. Critics have noted the trend in Hollywood right now with these type of films lately. old fashioned adventure with mis-matched couples.
On December 9, TV Chosun’s upcoming drama “Uncle” held an online press conference with director Ji Young Soo and cast members Oh Jung Se, Jeon Hye Jin, Lee Kyung Hoon, Lee Sang Woo, Lee Si Won, and Hwang Woo Seul Hye. “Uncle” is a remake of BBC’s...
It has been nearly a decade-and-a-half since the story of Harlem drug kingpin Frank Lucas was brought to the silver screen with American Gangster. Like many of Ridley Scott’s best movies that have come before and since, the 2007 crime drama featured an outstanding group of actors like Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe, and other established stars, as well as a few actors who were on the rise.
In every generation, there is a TV show that authentically defines its youthful inhabitants, and Skins was that series for the later 2000s, early 2010s - especially in the United Kingdom. Created by the father-son duo of Bryan Elsey and Jamie Brittain, the refreshingly honest and witty series following a group of British teens (some played by a few future A-listers, including Kaya Scodelario and Nicholas Hoult) was met with such acclaim that it inspired a remake that aired in the U.S. on MTV in 2011.
Who said being a bard is easy? Joey Batey, who plays Jaskier – the minstrel and best friend to monster hunter Geralt – in The Witcher, has revealed some challenges he faced filming the new season of the Netflix TV series. In The Witcher season 2, fans see...
Steve Spielberg’s version of West Side Story has been a long time in the making, but it comes with plenty of amazing casting choices, beautiful set design, and wonderful music. With all the good reviews that it has been getting, West Side Story is destined to be remembered, and, in my opinion, will end up becoming another classic.
(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.) In this edition, the VFX artists...
David Cronenberg has not wanted for work these last few years — with recurring roles in TV’s “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Slasher,” and “Alias Grace,” and a few short films in the can. But he hasn’t directed a feature since 2014’s “Maps to the Stars” won Julianne Moore the Best Actress prize at Cannes. He’s finally back behind the camera for “Crimes of the Future,” a speculative science-fiction film with a stacked cast including Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Scott Speedman, Welket Bungué, Don McKellar, and Lihi Kornowski. The film shot in Greece earlier this year.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world.
The instant box office smash also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose peppy, quippy and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man gives the comic-book epic its zip and heart, into the top ranks of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, reaping $260 million stateside over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting pretty with $328 million domestically and $750...
Sam Mendes is assembling the cast of his next film, and even though it hasn't actually been made yet, it already sounds like an awards contender in-the-making. The "1917" director's latest project is titled "Empire of Light," and we previously learned that Olivia Colman and Michael Ward would star. Now "Empire of Light" has added several additional actors, including Colin Firth, Crystal Clarke, Tanya Moodie, and Toby Jones, per Deadline.
Saban Films has acquired North American rights to “Shepherd,” a supernatural thriller by writer-director Russell Owen.
Following its world premiere at BFI London Film Festival, “Shepherd” was released in theaters in the United Kingdom last month and has generated $19 million to date. It doesn’t yet have a release date domestically.
“Shepherd” centers on Eric Black, who finds work on a remote, weather-worn Scottish island after the sudden death of his wife. As his sadness continues to engulf him, so do the supernatural portents of his stark new surroundings. He soon becomes plagued by terrifying visions until it is clear he must...
The new trailer for Kenneth Branagh’s mystery film Death on the Nile has scrubbed out much of Armie Hammer’s involvement in the film.Hammer, who denied allegations of rape and abuse earlier this year, featured prominently in the first trailer, which came out in August 2020 and had advertised the film for release in October that year.Since the release of the original trailer, Death on the Nile’s premiere has repeatedly been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the reports surrounding Hammer, who stars in the film alongside Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman and Letitia Wright.Now, the premiere date of 11...
Comments / 0