Tales From The Box Office: Rogue One Turned Two Lines Of Star Wars Text Into A Billion-Dollar Hit

By Hannah Shaw-Williams
 5 days ago

One of the biggest moments in modern Hollywood history occurred in 2012, when it was revealed that Disney was purchasing Lucasfilm from founder George Lucas...

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: All the Box Office Records Broken

Spider-Man: No Way Home shattered numerous records in its box office debut and is the first Hollywood release of the COVID-19 era to achieve blockbuster status even as worries about the omicron variant grow. The Sony movie, made in partnership with Disney’s Marvel Studios, grossed a staggering $600.8 million in its worldwide debut, including a weekend launch of $260 million in the U.S. and Canada and $340.8 million from elsewhere, per Sony numbers released Monday morning. If all goes as planned, the film will be the first title in two years to clear the $1 billion mark at the global box office...
Tales From The Box Office: Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol's Biggest Stunt Was Its Massive Success

The "Mission: Impossible" franchise, much like the name implies, has been a downright impossible and wild thing in the Hollywood landscape. The movies have, against all odds, survived since 1996 when the original, somewhat humble action flick -- starring Tom Cruise and based on the TV show of the same name -- was released. They have never been rebooted in 25 years, and there are two more movies on the way, with Cruise still at the center of it all as Ethan Hunt.
Star Wars Galaxies shut down almost a decade ago, and one rogue server is commemorating the occasion

If you’ve ever been there for the last hours and minutes of an MMORPG that’s sunsetting, you probably don’t want to think about it too much. But if you can bear ripping that band-aid off when it comes to Star Wars Galaxies, you might want to swing by rogue server SWG Legends, which is commemorating the sunset of that game back in 2011 alongside its traditional Life Day winter holiday events.
George Lucas
J.j. Abrams
Star Wars Eclipse From Quantic Dream Announced

Check out the dark trailer for Star Wars Eclipse from Quantic Dream. Fans of the Star Wars prequel trilogy should be delighted. Straight from The Game Awards 2021, the next project by Quantic Dream, the studio known for Detroit: Become Human, is Star Wars Eclipse. Thus the rumors from November were confirmed. The action is to be set in the Outer Rim during the High Republic era.. We'll play as several characters whose fate will depend on our decisions. The title is said to be in the early stages of development, so at this point neither the release date nor target platforms were revealed.
Star Wars Reveals How One Secret Villain Influenced The Knights of Ren

The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy introduced fans to the Knights of Ren, a mysterious clan of dark side Force users who were led by Kylo Ren. Like so many things in the Sequel Trilogy films, the full story and explanation of how the Knights of Ren fit into Star Wars lore largely fell by the wayside, leaving a lot of fans irritated – especially when the Knights of Ren (and Ben Solo) all fell in battle during The Rise of Skywalker's finale. Since the Sequel Trilogy film ended, it's fallen to Star Wars' other media platforms to fill in the gaps about the Knights of Ren – and now we're getting another key piece of their story!
Patty Jenkins drops other directing projects to focus on Star Wars: Rogue Squadron

We first heard about the Star Wars: Rogue Squadron film when it was announced a year ago at Disney Investor Day 2020. With the announcement of a film focused on the elite flying unit, directed by Patty Jenkins no less, was met with excitement, that excitement turned to concern for many when it was announced several months later that was being delayed indefinitely and taken off the release schedule entirely.
“Rebellions Are Built on Hope”- 5 Years of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Before a spirited princess is captured. Before a smuggler shoots 1st or 2nd (still up for debate). Before a young farm boy would take to the stars. And before a war hero and mentor is lost. Some unlikely heroes embark on what would be a one-way mission that could decide the outcome of a pending Galactic Civil War.
Director of Star Wars: Rogue One Reveals He Snuck Away From Godzilla Studio To Meet Lucasfilm

Director of Star Wars: Rogue One Reveals He Snuck Away From Godzilla Studio To Meet Lucasfilm. Back in 2016, the Star Wars franchise got the disaster treatment because of the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story movie. The movie broke away from the story of the Sith and Jedi for the first time since the start of the franchise and instead told a story about a group of people with nothing to lose, facing their certain death during the whole movie. The director of the film, Gareth Edwards, delivered a similar film just before the release of Rogue One, taking over the Warner Bros’ Godzilla franchise, focusing more on the terrified and brave people instead of the kaiju himself.
'Rogue One' nostalgia reveals a major Star Wars flaw 5 years in the making

Bothan spies did not die to bring the Rebels the Death Star plans. At least not at first. Thanks to the fact that there are two Death Stars in the classic Star Wars trilogy, it turns out there are, in fact, two spy missions to obtain secret information about Death Stars. The first was turned into the 2016 movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, while the second is a throwaway line of dialogue about Bothan Spies from Return of the Jedi — later explained in the non-canon 1996 comic Shadows of the Empire # 4.
Why The Amazing Spider-Man 3 Might Not Be A Bad Box Office Bet

There has been much discussion in recent days for various reasons regarding Andrew Garfield and his tenure as Peter Parker in "The Amazing Spider-Man" movies. Without getting into spoiler territory, much of this has to do with the release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which has been on a record-shattering tear at the box office. To that point, it seems like now more than ever Sony Pictures will look to double down on the "Spider-Man" franchise, and that might require getting creative.
