Tales From The Box Office: Rogue One Turned Two Lines Of Star Wars Text Into A Billion-Dollar Hit

Spider-Man: No Way Home shattered numerous records in its box office debut and is the first Hollywood release of the COVID-19 era to achieve blockbuster status even as worries about the omicron variant grow.
The Sony movie, made in partnership with Disney’s Marvel Studios, grossed a staggering $600.8 million in its worldwide debut, including a weekend launch of $260 million in the U.S. and Canada and $340.8 million from elsewhere, per Sony numbers released Monday morning.
If all goes as planned, the film will be the first title in two years to clear the $1 billion mark at the global box office...
