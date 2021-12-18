Tales From The Box Office: Rogue One Turned Two Lines Of Star Wars Text Into A Billion-Dollar Hit

Director of Star Wars: Rogue One Reveals He Snuck Away From Godzilla Studio To Meet Lucasfilm. Back in 2016, the Star Wars franchise got the disaster treatment because of the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story movie. The movie broke away from the story of the Sith and Jedi for the first time since the start of the franchise and instead told a story about a group of people with nothing to lose, facing their certain death during the whole movie. The director of the film, Gareth Edwards, delivered a similar film just before the release of Rogue One, taking over the Warner Bros’ Godzilla franchise, focusing more on the terrified and brave people instead of the kaiju himself.

