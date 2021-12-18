ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Witcher’: A Sweet Reunion Is Followed by Heartbreaking Betrayal (Recap)

imdb.com
 5 days ago

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 6, “Dear Friend.”] The Witcher isn’t a perfect show by any means; some of the dialogue can be a little trite,...

www.imdb.com

Griffin Daily News

‘The Witcher’: The Bard Returns to Save the Day (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 4, “Redanian Intelligence.”]. One of the most enjoyable things about the first season of The Witcher was the show’s ability to mix tongue-in-cheek humor with its more serious and violent action sequences. The laughs have been a little light so far this season, as the characters deal with the grisly aftermath of the battle at Sodden Hill. Fortunately, Episode 4 brings back a bit of levity thanks to the return of everyone’s favorite, wise-cracking bard.
TV SERIES
News-Topic

‘The Witcher’: Geralt Battles a Beastly Old Friend in Season 2 Premiere (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 1, “A Grain of Truth.”]. After a two-year absence, The Witcher is back with more grotesque monsters, magic-wielding mages, and Henry Cavill grunts. The first season of Lauren Schmidt Hissrich’s fantasy drama adaptation succeeded due to a hefty sense of fun, with its fantastic fight sequences and sly tongue-in-cheek humor. Based on this first episode of Season 2, we’re in for more of the same in the second go around.
TV SERIES
nolangroupmedia.com

‘The Witcher’: Geralt Returns Home and Ciri Begins Her Witcher Training (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 2, “Kaer Morhen.”]. This episode reminded me of something I really appreciated about the first season — the speed at which the plot moves. Other shows might have dragged out Geralt’s (Henry Cavill) and Ciri’s (Freya Allan) journey home for several episodes, but The Witcher doesn’t waste time on stalling tactics. Not long after the witcher and the princess set off, they arrive in Kaer Morhen, while the Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Fringilla (Mimî M. Khayisa) plot also picks up pace at the other side of the Continent.
TV SERIES
Vulture

The Witcher Recap: The Time of Contempt

Over a season and a half, The Witcher has introduced a sometimes dizzying number of characters, but none have loomed larger than Queen Calanthe. In life, Ciri’s maternal grandmother was so respected and feared that none of the northern leaders, including Calanthe herself, thought she could be toppled. On the evening of her daughter’s engagement party, Calanthe swaggered into the ballroom wearing armor, covered in dirt and blood from a raiding party. Later, when Nilfgaard surprised everyone by launching a direct attack on Cintra, Calanthe herself led the soldiers that met them in the field outside the city. And when the unthinkable happened and Cintra fell, Calanthe chose to leap from a tower to her death before she’d surrender and allow Nilfgaard to decide her fate.
VIDEO GAMES
Vulture

The Witcher Season-Premiere Recap: Tale As Old As Time

The Witcher has always been two shows: a deeply serious fantasy drama and a deeply silly fantasy drama. The key to the show’s success is that it’s figured out how to be both at the same time. On the one hand, this show could hardly be more overstuffed...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘The Witcher’: Yennefer Disobeys the Brotherhood (Recap)

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 3, “What Is Lost.”] For a show that is usually full-steam ahead, this was a more subdued episode by The Witcher standards. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. There were still revelations and plot advancements, but this felt like an episode setting up the pieces for the chaos to come. Even then, a quieter episode of The Witcher still contains a wild monster fight and some mage magic to keep us satiated. In Kaer Morhen, Geralt (Henry Cavill) is still attempting to play the protective father role to Princess Ciri (Freya Allan), who is growing frustrated with her training regimen. Ciri wants the Witcher For Dummies crash course; she doesn’t have the patience for Geralt’s slow approach. As her old advisor, Mousesack, once told her, “Anything less than perfect means death,” and so she needs to sharpen her fighting skills quickly. Geralt, however, knows.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘The Witcher’: The Journey to Cintra Is Filled With Heartache and Violence (Recap)

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 7, “Voleth Meir.”] This season has been steadily ratcheting up the tension over the past couple of episodes, putting the pieces and players in place for what promised to be a dramatic conclusion. Episode 7 delivers on that promise in a major way, bringing with it fist-pumping reunions, cold-blooded violence, and heartbreaking revelations. Cintra is currently the hot destination on the Continent. Everyone who is anyone is there or heading there. Already there are Fringilla (Mimî M. Khayisa) and Cahir (Eamon Farren), who prepare themselves for the arrival of the elusive Emhyr, aka the White Flame, who invokes hope and fear in equal measure. Cahir is still determined to get back on the hunt for Ciri (Freya Allan), while Fringilla has to deal with undermining generals and promise-breaking elves. Having seen that elf childbirth is still possible, new hope has filled the elf community. That hope has made.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘The Witcher’: Ciri and Yennefer Take Big Risks to Fix Their Past (Recap)

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 5, “Turn Your Back.”] As this season’s storylines begin to intersect, the characters at the center of the drama try desperately to escape their past. This is certainly the case for Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), who consider dangerous methods to change themselves in this episode. But as both women find out, you cannot numb yourself to the pain of the past; instead, they must learn and grow. Ciri’s determination to become a monster-slaying witcher is initially seen as an admirable goal. She not only wants to learn to protect herself, but she wants to be like her pseudo-father, Geralt (Henry Cavill). However, as this episode progresses, we see that there is a darker and more upsetting reason behind Ciri’s desire. Ciri doesn’t just want the fighting skills of a witcher; she wants what she believes is a witcher’s lack of feeling,
TV SERIES
Stone Country Enterprise

‘The Witcher’: The White Flame Is Revealed in a Thrilling Season Finale (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 8, “Family.”]. Throughout the season, we’ve been told that if Ciri’s (Freya Allan) powers end up in the wrong hands, it could lead to all-out destruction. Oh boy, was that right! The Season 2 finale sees a possessed Ciri unleash her unbridled chaos on the world, leading to a monster fight of epic proportions and one of the most exhilarating episodes of television this year.
TV SERIES
Variety

Twitter Enchanted Over ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 and ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Teaser

The much-anticipated second-season debut of “The Witcher” landed at the top of Variety’s Trending TV chart for the week of Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. The Netflix series had been long delayed as a result of COVID, but eight fresh episodes finally dropped on Friday, to the joy of fantasy fans everywhere. The fact that showrunner Lauren Schmidt answered fan questions on Twitter only helped bolster the conversation, helping viewers better understand the characters played by Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and more. SO much to discuss, and yes, we'll do it here too! Let's have real conversations about what happened...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Breaks Down Kate's Heartbreak and Betrayal Ahead of Season Finale

The penultimate episode of Hawkeye turned Kate Bishop's entire world upside-down. Throughout the new Marvel series, Hailee Steinfeld's new hero has been trying to solve some crimes with her hero, Clint Barton, and looking into the mysterious dealings of her soon-to-be-stepfather. However, she learned in last Wednesday's episode that her mother, Eleanor, was actually the criminal in the family, working alongside the Kingpin and ordering the hit on Clint.
TV SERIES
eteknix.com

The Witcher Season 3 Script is Already (Practically) Finished!

While it has been literally just days since the release of the 2nd season of Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ adaptation, it is again proving that, in the right hands, and against most of what history has taught us to date, that it is entirely possible for a game to ‘film’ adaptation to work. Admittedly, I’m currently only 4 episodes into this new series, but, like the first, it is again managing to completely suck me in and even enough to actually go to the trouble of reinstalling The Witcher 3 for yet another trip down gaming memory lane!
VIDEO GAMES
imdb.com

TVLine Items: Angel Vets on Lone Star, Showtime's Cosby Docu and More

A pair of Angel vets are visiting 9-1-1: Lone Star: Julie Benz and Amy Acker will guest-star in separate Season 3 episodes of the Fox drama, TV Insider reports. Benz will appear in the Jan. 3 season premiere as Sadie, an artist and outdoors woman who lives in the cabin next to Rob Lowe’s Owen Strand. Acker, meanwhile, will play Catherine, the chief of staff to the governor of Texas, in a multi-episode arc (beginning with the Feb. 7 installment).
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Dynasty Confirms Fallon's Fate in Season 5 Premiere — Grade It!

It was the question on every Dynasty fan’s mind going into Monday’s season premiere: How is Fallon Carrington faring after being shot earlier this year?. The two-part premiere wasted no time answering that question, opening on a news report about… Fallon’s murder?! Look, after the casting rodeo this show has endured — including three Cristals and Alexises apiece — we’d be lying if we said we didn’t think, at least for a split second, that we’d really seen the last of Liz Gillies.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Search Party Trailer: Dory Teams With Jeff Goldblum in Final Season

Dory has an unlikely business partner in the trailer for Search Party‘s fifth and final season (premiering Friday, Jan. 7 on HBO Max). The dark comedy’s first three seasons followed the amateur sleuths through “a messy private investigation, semi-accidental murder, absurd cover-up and sensational trial,” per the show’s official’s description. Season 4 saw Dory taken prisoner by deranged fan Chip, forcing her friends to again form a search party to find her.
TV SERIES

