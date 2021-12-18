‘The Witcher’: A Sweet Reunion Is Followed by Heartbreaking Betrayal (Recap)

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 3, “What Is Lost.”] For a show that is usually full-steam ahead, this was a more subdued episode by The Witcher standards. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. There were still revelations and plot advancements, but this felt like an episode setting up the pieces for the chaos to come. Even then, a quieter episode of The Witcher still contains a wild monster fight and some mage magic to keep us satiated. In Kaer Morhen, Geralt (Henry Cavill) is still attempting to play the protective father role to Princess Ciri (Freya Allan), who is growing frustrated with her training regimen. Ciri wants the Witcher For Dummies crash course; she doesn’t have the patience for Geralt’s slow approach. As her old advisor, Mousesack, once told her, “Anything less than perfect means death,” and so she needs to sharpen her fighting skills quickly. Geralt, however, knows.
Comments / 0