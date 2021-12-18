ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday Night Live Announces Last-Minute Changes for Final 2021 Show Amid Covid-19 Concerns

imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe show must go on...but with some changes. Hours before airing a new episode, Saturday Night Live announced that its final show of the year...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Popculture

'SNL' Makes Big Last-Minute Changes to Tonight's Show

Due to the recent surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in New York City, Saturday Night Live has made some major last-minute changes to the Dec. 18 show in order to ensure the safety of the cast and crew. Paul Rudd is still going to host the episode, but there will be no live audience and a limited cast and crew. Not only that, but musical guest Charli XCX will no longer be performing. This is the final episode of the year.
TV & VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

Lonely Christmas Turns MAGA Horror Show On 'Saturday Night Live'

A good-hearted neighbor (Billie Eilish) invites a lonely, elderly woman (Kate McKinnon) for a holiday dinner via hand-written notes through their windows, and gets way more than she bargained for in a creepy “Saturday Night Live” ad sketch. McKinnon is so grateful, writing “I’d love to” come over,...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Saturday Night Live’ Cancels Studio Audience Over COVID-19 Omicron Variant

Big news in late-night television as Saturday Night Live has announced that they will cancel their live audience due to the Omicron COVID variant. We are now in the world of the Omicron variant. As such, SNL will tape their show without a live audience. The show is making this decision, “out of an abundance of caution.” Cases in New York City are continuing to surge as the variant is being found all over the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Snl#The Show Must Go On#Sketch Comedy#Covid#Nbc#Omicron
cbslocal.com

‘A Christmas Carol’ Cancels Shows At Goodman Theatre Through Friday, ‘Frozen’ Cancels Tuesday Night Show Due To COVID-19 Concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Goodman Theatre has suspended performances of “A Christmas Carol” through Friday after a reported COVID-19 exposure within the theatre company and increased COVID-19 transmission overall. Also canceled is the Tuesday production of “Frozen” at the Cadillac Palace Theatre. The suspension of...
CHICAGO, IL
Ok Magazine

'Saturday Night Live' Bans Live Audience Following COVID-19 Outbreak: 'Everyone Is Fearful Here'

Saturday Night Live will not be filming in front of a live audience for it's final show of 2021. The Christmas episode — which was set to feature Paul Rudd as host, and Charli XCX as the musical guest — has banned their trademark live audience from the famous sketch show's taping on Saturday, December 18, following a COVID-19 outbreak among cast and crew.
TV & VIDEOS
wiltonbulletin.com

Omicron Concerns Prompt Last-Minute Changes to Tonight's "SNL"

Tonight was supposed to be a significant one in the history of Saturday Night Live for a very good reason: it’s Paul Rudd’s fifth time as host, putting him in some storied company. Also on the schedule? Musical guest Charli XCX was slated to be joined by collaborators Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens for the evening’s performance. As of this evening, however, things have changed.
TV SHOWS
imdb.com

Paul Rudd Joined by Tom Hanks and Tina Fey on SNL as Show Makes Changes Due to Covid-19 Concerns

Paul Rudd was truly the anchorman that Saturday Night Live needed last night. The 52-year-old actor and sexiest man alive was set to host the highly anticipated season finale of the NBC comedy show. However, hours before showtime, SNL announced that there would be no live audience and minimal staff in attendance out of an "abundance of caution" due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in New York City. As a result, the show featured Rudd introducing multiple sketches that were pre-recorded throughout the week and included a few of past holiday favorites too. It also featured no performance from its musical guest Charli Xcx. But that doesn't mean Rudd...
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Ratings: Bachelorette Eyes Finale Low, as NFL Dominates Quiet Tuesday

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s two-hour The Bachelorette finale averaged 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating on Tuesday night, down sharply from the previous cycle’s closer in August (4.6 mil/1.3) — and easily marking a franchise low. “After the Final Rose” then...
NFL
imdb.com

‘The Bachelorette’ Finale: Who Does Michelle Pick? (Recap)

After an emotional journey filled with ups and downs, Michelle Young has finally narrowed down her final two men on ABC‘s The Bachelorette — and tonight, she will hand out her final rose to either Nayte or Brandon. But, who will Michelle pick? Let’s find out… We start off with Brandon meeting Michelle’s family — although he already met her parents on a date earlier this season, so this shouldn’t be too nerve-wracking. In fact, Brandon walks in and admits that he already feels like he’s part of the family. During a private conversation with Michelle’s father, Brandon asks for his permission to propose to his daughter, to which he happily says yes. If Brandon is the one she wants, her father has no problem welcoming him to the family. The conversation with Michelle’s mom goes equally as well. Mrs. Young admits she’d be.
TV & VIDEOS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Rhonda Stubbins White, Actress on Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless,’ Dead At 60

Actress Rhonda Stubbins White is dead at age 60 The Hollywood Reporter reported. The veteran actress most recently led as the cult leader Agnes on Ruthless, a Tyler Perry-created drama series on BET+.  Stubbins died in her Los Angeles home of cancer on Monday (Dec. 6). White studied acting in the early 1980s at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and made her television debut in 1992 on an episode of NBC’s Here and Now. She continued to earn a CableACE nomination for the HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue in 1993. In 1994, the Brooklyn native played opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm Out...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas' Devale Ellis Breaks Down that Brief 'Zatima' Breakup, Previews a Sweet Make-Up and More

Things got a little frightening for “Zatima” lovers on Tyler Perry’s Sistas recently. Zac overheard Fatima in a prank recording and thought she really was using him and gassing up his head. The two fought and even briefly broke up. But thankfully, by the end of last week’s installment, Fatima connected the dots and realized why Zac was lashing out, and she rushed to his side to make things right. Devale Ellis, who plays Zac on the wildly successful BET sudser, says he’s just as relieved as fans. “‘Zatima’ represents the dream of finding love in the most awkward places,” Ellis...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tyler Perry Sets ‘Sistas’ Spinoff at BET+

Tyler Perry continues to expand his BET slate. The multihyphenate has set Zatima, a spinoff of his popular drama Sistas, at streamer BET+. The 10-episode drama features Sistas fan favorites Devale Ellis and Crystal Renee Hayslett reprising their roles as Zac and Fatima, respectively, with the series taking its title from the couple’s ’shipper name. While Sistas airs on BET’s linear network and streamer, the spinoff will be exclusive to BET+. That means linear viewers who don’t subscribe to the service will need to do so in order to watch Zatima. Zatima marks the second spinoff of a Perry series at BET/BET+...
TV SERIES

