Here's Why There Are No Female Witchers

Let’s start by saying that yes, these can be one and the same thing, but a lot of people will end up thinking of a continuation as a sequel, while a reboot might be the same story, but told in a different manner with different actors representing familiar characters. The reboot craze has been around for a while and it’s not likely to go anywhere since people have shown that they’re ultimately willing to pay for each new movie and new look at an old story. Despite what the box office would say, reboots are not quite as solid as many people want to think since the reason that anyone would say anything against them is due in part to familiarity with the source material that a reboot derives its story from, while a continuation, or sequel that’s preferred, draws off the source material directly, as it ‘continues’ the story in a manner that people recognize and have become comfortable with. While a reboot is a new and possibly exciting look at something that people know a little about, it is also a huge investment to ask of anyone.

