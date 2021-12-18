ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

EC alum and former Enforcer Mitch Atkins headed to ECHL

By Chuck Brame
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cLg7c_0dQj9tLo00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira College alum and former Elmira Enforcer is headed to the ECHL.

The Vermilion County Bobcats of the SPHL have loaned Mitch Atkins to the South Carolina Stingrays. South Carolina is the ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals and AHL’s Hershey Bears. The forward has two goals and five assists in 15 games for the Bobcats this season.

The Kitchener, Ontario native scored 12 goals and had 33 assists for the Enforcers during the 2018-19 season. Atkins played for the Soaring Eagles for three seasons and had seven goals and seven assists for the Purple & Gold during the 2016-17 season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Corning stays unbeaten with win over Vestal

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning girls basketball team won at home on Saturday to stay unbeaten this season. The Hawks defeated Vestal 64-44 to move to 4-0 this season. Corning led 18-8 at the end of the first quarter. Corning hosts Prattsburgh on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. Check out the highlights and scores from […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Hannah Shaddock signs with D-I UMASS Lowell lacrosse

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning lacrosse standout Hannah Shaddock made a dream come true Friday. Shaddock signed her letter of intent to play D-I lacrosse for UMASS Lowell in the America East Conference in front of friends and family. A standout goalie, Shaddock has been a four-year varsity starter for the Hawks in the Crystal […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning’s Angie McKane wins Fall Female MVP

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The votes are in and our Fall Female MVP made a huge splash in the pool for the Corning Hawks this past season. (Photos courtesy: Star Gazette & @NYSPHSAA) Corning swimmer Angie McKane has been voted the 18 Sports Fall Female MVP. The sophomore swimmer made program history for the Hawks. […]
CORNING, NY
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Atkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Echl#Hershey Bears#Washington Capitals#Ec#Elmira College#Sphl#The Purple Gold#Wetm Mytwintiers Com
Reuters

Caps-Flyers game postponed due to COVID-19, Olympic decision looms

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The National Hockey League has postponed Tuesday's game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals due to COVID-19 issues impacting the Capitals, bringing to 50 the number of NHL games that have been postponed amid rising cases. The league said a new date for the...
NHL
WETM 18 News

Elmira’s Fedor & Edison’s Littlefield have banner nights in hoops

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – High school basketball highlights from Wednesday night in the Twin Tiers. High School Girls BasketballElmira 63, U-E 46Corning 59, M-E 57 (corrected)Edison 55, S-VE 42Towanda 54, Williamson 14 High School Boys BasketballAvoca-Prattsburgh 61, Canisteo-Greenwood 56 NCAA Women’s BasketballMedaille College 74, Elmira College 68
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

NHL shutting down from Wednesday through Saturday: AP source

A person with direct knowledge of discussions said the NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the pause on the season had yet to be announced. Beginning the annual […]
NHL
WETM 18 News

Corning & Edison girls hoops win at home

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning and Thomas A. Edison girls basketball teams were both victorious at home on Tuesday. Corning moved to 5-0 this season with a 73-42 win against Avoca-Prattsburgh. Alyssa Dobson led the Hawks in scoring with 18 points. Hannah Nichols added 15 points for the Hawks and Lexi Lapierrre scored 14 […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads girls & Corning boys basketball pick up wins

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads girls and Corning boys basketball teams both picked up wins at home on Monday. Horseheads defeated Waverly at home 60-47. Sophia Bonnell poured in 24 points for the Blue Raiders. Carly Scott added 20 points for Horseheads and connected on six three-pointers. Corning moved to 4-0 this season with […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy