Whether played with slinky sensuality by Michelle Pfeiffer in “Batman Returns” or as a high-rise-scaling vixen by Halle Berry in “Catwoman,” Selina Kyle is best identified by her feline agility in a crisis. That same catlike prowess extended to Zoë Kravitz’s turn as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” coming out next year from Warner Bros. In a new interview with Empire Magazine (via Collider), Kravitz talked about how she studied actual cat and lion fights to get into character. The idea, she said, came to her while working with stunt coordinator Rob Alonzo — who choreographed stunts on “Once Upon...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO