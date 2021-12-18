ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick auction helps last minute Christmas shoppers

By Skyler Sales
 3 days ago

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The annual Pre-Christmas estate auction was crowded with shoppers looking for that perfect last minute gift and according to the auctioneers the event featured the biggest supply they ever had.

The auction featured a huge and rare variety of Christmas collections that included antique Christmas items and handmade Christmas ornaments.

“When I started a lot of people told me, you’re crazy. Nobody’s going to come the week before Christmas,” Auctioneer Howard Parzow explained. “But you can come here and shop by Christmas because we have furniture. We have extensive glassware, Christmas items, baseball cards, and jewelry.”

Out of over one thousand items available, the one item everyone seemed to gravitate towards was a rare McKinley and Hobart walking cane that was sold for a total of 1,200 dollars.

“Only one other is known of for auction and that was in Texas, in Dallas and we have one here,” Parzow said. “So you never know what’s gonna turn up. It is a very rare case.”

The Howard Parzow Auctioneer will be hosting another auction in January to kick off their 2022 season.

