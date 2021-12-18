Local Memphis church provides fuel to 400 families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, a church hosted a gas giveaway in an effort to help ease some of the pain at the pump. Starting around 5 am, hours before things were set to get underway, drivers lined up on Range Line Road, near James.



The reason for this pre-dawn gathering was the chance to get some relief from pain at the pump.



“What better way to serve and to help in a time of need, for so many that are facing desolate times, so we decided to come and to give away gas,” Derrick Anderson said, Executive Pastor at Brown Missionary Baptist Church.



Brown Missionary Baptist Church hosted this gas giveaway, to help those feeling the effects of increased



“At Brown, it’s just part of who we are as a church,” Pastor Anderson said.



Executive Pastor Derrick Anderson knows the need is great. In fact, he knows the pain at the pump has been crippling for some.



“I heard a story with a woman who said she barely made it here to get gas. So how amazing it is to be able to serve during those moments,” Pastor Anderson said, Executive Pastor Brown”



If you drive, chances are, you have been driven crazy by these high gas prices.



Drivers began lining up. Church leaders said they are not only pumping gas, but they are also praying with those who came to this event. This has become a true community collaboration.



“The people we have seen come up today have been really excited about it…. it just makes my heart melt to even be in a position to give back,” Ravonda Griffin said, a sponsor with Perry Griffin PC.



In total, with the help of some sponsors, the church was pumping in 25 dollars’ worth of fuel for the first 400 drivers in line.



“We are giving away $10K worth of gas,” Executive Pastor Anderson told us. This event is meant to fill up many, on fuel and faith.



First Baptist Church, Lauderdale where Pastor Chester Berryhill, Jr. presides also hosted a gas giveaway along Mississippi Blvd at E.H. Crump. The first 100 drivers had their gas tanks filled as well.

