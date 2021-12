Julius Turner’s incredible Rutgers career is now in the books. But not after one more highlight. The nose guard from Meridian, Mississippi, who never imagined he would be a captain ended up being the one who spoke at the Scarlet Knights’ end-of-season banquet. Turner was also named the Paul Robeson Award recipient -- an honor given “to the individual whose performance, leadership and dedication on and off the field has had the greatest impact on Rutgers football.”

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO