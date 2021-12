NEWPORT — The annual Polar Plunge on New Year's Day is returning to Easton's Beach this year after it was canceled in 2021 over COVID concerns. According to a press release from A Wish Come True, the Warwick-based organization that benefits from the event, an estimated 5,000 people will be on the shores of Newport to jump into the icy water. Proceeds will help Benjamin, who is 9, and Elijah, 5, both of whom want to go to Disney World.

