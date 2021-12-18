ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Local Faith Masonic charter celebrates 100 years

Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EtrGr_0dQj3Iv100

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Faith Masonic Lodge celebrated its 100 year anniversary of its charter.

It was chartered in 1921 by the Grand Lodge of the Texas Temple and was named for the city’s motto, ‘the city that faith built.’

OTHER NEWS: Jingle and Mingle at the Market hosts over 70 vendors

Past Mastor of Faith Masonic David Lawson said masonry is a brotherhood that focuses on family, friends, and community through their faith in God. And despite the many hardships experienced throughout the century, he said maintaining those commitments after all this time is something to celebrate.

“Masonry has been around for centuries and centuries, and for this type of brotherhood and organization to stand the test of time with all the bad things going on in the world through the centries we have stuck together and have been able to make this thing work worldwide,” Lawson said.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

“1883” looks to bring authenticity while filming in Guthrie, community members react to filming

GUTHRIE, Texas — In a town where horses graze the pasture, one coffee shop operates and the 6666 Ranch and Supply House exists, Hollywood magic happened for the filming of the “Yellowstone” prequel, “1883,” in Guthrie. For the last two weeks, some less-than-300 King County residents in the area adjusted to small-town living with actors, […]
GUTHRIE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masonic#Faith#Kfdx#Brotherhood#Centries#Texomashomepage Com
Texoma's Homepage

Jingle and Mingle at the Market hosts over 70 vendors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Farmers Market held its largest and last vendor market of 2021. The Jingle and Mingle event hosted over 70 different makers and growers selling a variety of items like jewelry, essential oils, and delicious treats. Vendor Todd Artigue created his business seasons eating after losing his job during […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Texoma's Homepage

‘Tuba Christmas’ filled the air outside Akin Auditorium

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tubists throughout the area gathered at Akin Auditorium Saturday afternoon to play ‘Tuba Christmas,’ a national Christmas tradition that came to town to bring us the sounds of the season. Dating back to 1974, the deep rich sound of hundreds of tenor and bass tuba players echo through Rockefeller Center, and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

No deaths, 49 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Tuesday no new COVID-19 related deaths. The Health District also reported Tuesday 49 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 22,985. The Health District also reported Tuesday 22 hospitalizations in Wichita County, an […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy