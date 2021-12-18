ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Star Wars Holiday Special (1978)

imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChewbacca and Han Solo try to get to the...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Acolyte: Amandla Stenberg Eyed to Lead Disney+ Star Wars Series (Report)

Amandla Stenberg could be among the next visitors to a galaxy far, far away. The Hate U Give actress is reportedly in talks to lead The Acolyte, an upcoming Disney+ series set in the Star Wars universe, according to our sister site Variety. The Acolyte was officially confirmed as an in-the-works Lucasfilm project in 2020, described as a mystery-thriller set in the final days of the High Republic era. Per the initial description, the series will unearth “a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers.” Additional plot specifics, and details about Stenberg’s potential role, are being kept under wraps; reps for Stenberg and Disney+ did...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series Casts ‘Star Wars’ Fans as Extras (EXCLUSIVE)

“Star Wars” really is about the fans. So much so that some of the most die-hard will be seen in the Disney Plus series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” starring Ewan McGregor. So says Maya Erskine, the “Pen15” co-creator and co-star who appears in the “Star Wars” spinoff. “The extras were incredible on the set, and a lot of them were mega ‘Star Wars’ fans,” Erskine tells me on this week’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast in a joint interview with her “Pen15” cohort Anna Konkle. “One guy, he was so nice and he lifted up his sleeves and had ‘Star Wars’ tattoos over his whole body. And they build droids. There are lot of ‘Star Wars’ fans that build droids, and then the production companies will rent [them] from the fans.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Holiday Special#Star Wars Day#Imperial
imdb.com

Gordon Ramsay Talks Holiday Traditions & His ‘Christmas Vacation’ Special (Video)

Master Chef and kitchen hellion Gordon Ramsay is hoping to make Santa’s nice list with Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation, a holiday special only he could cook up. On the heels of his December 13 European Vacation, this outing finds Ramsay in Finland with fellow chef Gino D’Acampo and acclaimed French maître d’ Fred Sirieix on a snack-filled trek to find Saint Nick himself. Here, Ramsay shares his take on spending the season with family, friends, and, of course, food. (Credit: Fox) How does one begin mapping out the search for Santa Claus’ home? Gordon Ramsay: Good question. I tried to ask Siri but she couldn’t find the right answers, so I had to call my friends Gino and Fred! How long have you known them? And more importantly, how well do you travel together? We’ve known each other for years in the U.K. restaurant industry.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Disney+'s 'Obi-Wan': O'Shea Jackson Jr. Calls 'Star Wars' Role 'The Best Job I Ever Had in My Life' (Exclusive)

Straight Outta Compton star O'Shea Jackson Jr. was previously revealed to be in Disney+'s upcoming Obi-Wan series, and the actor recently called the Star Wars role "the best job I ever had in my life." During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Jackson jokingly avoided talking about Star Wars by pretending he was getting a call from the powers-that-be. "I think Mickey Mouse is calling me, man. I'm going to have to get that," Jackson said with a laugh when asked if he could divulge anything about his character in Obi-Wan.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Star Wars’ Screenwriter Rian Johnson Spins Admiration for ‘Annette’

For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Rian Johnson pens a tribute to “Annette” (screenplay by Ron and Russell Mael). The whispers started years ago. It’s going to be a musical. It’s a rock opera. It’s got a puppet. It’s got Driver in it. It’s written by Sparks. As a Leos Carax superfan, I thought I was being trolled — the elements just seemed too crazy and too good for this world. And as the movie came together and fell apart over several iterations over several years, I braced myself for it to fall into the realm of unmade myth. Then they made it. The...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
imdb.com

The King's Man Ending Explained: The Gentlemen Of Wartime

After what feels like forever, director Matthew Vaughn's "The King's Man" has finally arrived in theaters. Serving as a prequel to the events of both "Kingsman: The Secret Service" and "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," Vaughn decided to take us back to the early 1900s for a World War I film that tells the origins of the secret agency.
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘The Super Bob Einstein Movie’ Pays Tribute to Late Comedian in First Look (Video)

Some famous friends and family are celebrating the life, career, and impact of comedy icon Bob Einstein in HBO‘s new documentary The Super Bob Einstein Movie. Set to premiere, Tuesday, December 28, the HBO Documentary Films production shines a light on the legacy of the actor and writer through the eyes of people who knew him best. Ahead of the premiere, HBO has unveiled its star-studded teaser for the documentary which is full of laughs. (Credit: HBO) Written and directed by Danny Gold who produces with George Shapiro and Aimee Hyatt, The Super Bob Einstein Movie pays homage to Einstein’s past including his comedic contributions with an alter-ego like Super Dave Osborne. The memorable role was part of Einstein’s work on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. The special also acknowledges one of Einstein’s final roles in HBO’s long-running comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm in which he portrayed Marty Funkhouser.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Breaking Down Hawkeye's Comic Book Accurate Costume

Fans have been waiting since "Hawkeye" first hit Disney+ to catch a glimpse of the hero's new costume and the show finally delivered! While plenty of other Marvel heroes have been seen wearing uniforms heavily influenced by the comics since the launch of the MCU, Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye has primarily worn tactical gear that bears little resemblance to any of his comic counterpart's costumes — with the exception of when he suited up as Ronin. It would seem all Kate Bishop's talk of his "branding issue" had a significant impact on Clint Barton, who got a slick redesign this episode thanks to the LARPers.
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Watch Tom Holland Literally Stop an Interview to See Zendaya Arrive at the Spider-Man Premiere

Tom Holland made it abundantly clear how smitten he is with Zendaya last night when the Spider-Man: No Way Home star literally stopped his interview with Entertainment Tonight to watch her arrive on the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight was filming the interview and posted the footage on its Twitter of the moment Holland paused their discussion because he suspected his girlfriend was about to step onto the carpet.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy