The Star Wars Holiday Special (1978)

Master Chef and kitchen hellion Gordon Ramsay is hoping to make Santa’s nice list with Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation, a holiday special only he could cook up. On the heels of his December 13 European Vacation, this outing finds Ramsay in Finland with fellow chef Gino D’Acampo and acclaimed French maître d’ Fred Sirieix on a snack-filled trek to find Saint Nick himself. Here, Ramsay shares his take on spending the season with family, friends, and, of course, food. (Credit: Fox) How does one begin mapping out the search for Santa Claus’ home? Gordon Ramsay: Good question. I tried to ask Siri but she couldn’t find the right answers, so I had to call my friends Gino and Fred! How long have you known them? And more importantly, how well do you travel together? We’ve known each other for years in the U.K. restaurant industry.
