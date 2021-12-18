ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

the new episode will use the Unreal Engine, probably the 5 – Nerd4.life

By Kim Lee
d1softballnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Mass Effect will use theUnreal Engine, probably the Unreal Engine 5, given the timing of the development, as in fact confirmed by Brenon Holmes on Twitter, one of the producers of the game. Holmes’ message leaves room for few interpretations, given that it is a job announcement in which...

d1softballnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eurogamer.net

The Matrix Awakens is a breathtaking demonstration of what Unreal Engine 5 can do

"Hi, I'm Thomas Anderson..." Gasp. I'm back in The Matrix. There's young Keanu Reeves asleep in front of his computer, about to embark on his adventure. "Wake Up, Neo..." And now it's older Keanu talking, longer-hair, beard - Keanu as we know him today. And it's exactly him, filmed in real-life, delivering a piece to camera - a nice get for an Unreal Engine 5 demo, with a bit of timely Matrix Resurrections marketing at the same time.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Fortnite moves to Unreal Engine 5 with launch of Chapter 3

With the arrival of Fortnite’s Chapter Three, the game’s development has “flipped” to Unreal Engine 5, the official Unreal Engine Twitter account revealed yesterday. Unreal is a game engine that was developed by Epic Games and first shown in 1998 within an FPS game called Unreal. Although it was developed for FPS titles, Unreal Engine is used in a multitude of games, as well as in TV and film. Epic’s game engine has received numerous awards, including the Guinness World Record for most successful video game engine.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Fortnite Development Has Shifted To Unreal Engine 5, Confirms Epic Games

Epic Games has announced that development on Fortnite has officially transitioned to the Unreal Engine 5. The announcement comes alongside the release of Fortnite Chapter 3, and has been on the cards for a while now. Back in 2020, Tim Sweeney, the founder and CEO of Epic Games, confirmed that Fortnite would make the jump to Unreal Engine 5 in about mid-2021.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in Unreal Engine 5 will blow your mind

In brief: YouTuber RwanLink has painstakingly recreated the Kakariko Village area from Ocarina of Time using Epic’s latest game engine. In the video’s description, he expressed interest in wanting to explore what the game’s various environments could look like utilizing modern technologies and features found in Unreal Engine 5 – namely, Lumen and Nanite.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ea#Epic Games#Theunreal Engine#The Unreal Engine 5#Dragon#Unreal Engine 3#Respawn Entertainment#The Unreal Engine 4
Polygon

The Matrix Awakens imagines the future of storytelling in Unreal Engine 5

A new interactive experience set in the world of The Matrix just went live, giving players an immersive, real-time look at Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. While the playable demo, The Matrix Awakens, has no explicit connections to The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth movie in the franchise, Epic pitches the experience as “the future of storytelling.”
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

Unreal Engine 5-powered S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 looks incredible in these new screenshots

GSC GameWorld has released five brand new screenshots from S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl. These screenshots showcase the image quality that the team has been able to achieve with Unreal Engine 5. These new screenshots look absolutely incredible, and feel more like bullshots. Since the game targets current-gen consoles, it...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How the Matrix Awakens Teases the Potential of Unreal Engine 5

I think this is the first time I’ve had to hop on a call with PR to ask “So… which intro sections were real and which were in Unreal Engine?” What followed was a conversation where we went shot by shot and outlined what is real and what is “Unreal.” That scene from Neo’s room in the first film? Unreal. Some Intro shots with Keanu? Real.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
pushsquare.com

Fortnite Development Is Moving to Unreal Engine 5 Going Forward

We're sure you're aware, but Fortnite was recently refreshed with the arrival of Chapter 3, bringing a new map, characters, and features to the ever-evolving free-to-play game. Up to now, the popular title has been constructed using Epic's very own Unreal Engine 4, which has certainly served it well over the years. However, it seems the publisher is finally ready to make the leap to Unreal Engine 5.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

The Matrix Unreal Engine 5 demo made me a believer in next-gen

We recently passed the one year anniversaries of both the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, and I think it’s safe to say that this has been one of the weirdest first years of any console generation. As far as new, next-gen exclusive releases are concerned, we’ve only received a handful of notable titles: The Medium, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Destruction AllStars, Deathloop, Hell Let Loose, and the Demon’s Souls remake are the only ones that immediately pop into mind. Everything else was either cross-gen or “enhanced” versions of previously released last-gen titles. As much as I enjoyed most of those games, I can’t say my hair was blown back, especially considering one was a remake of a game from 2009 and another was a console port of a PC game I’d already been playing for a year or so.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

‘The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience’ Gets Trailer and Is Available Now

After teasing a new storytelling experience earlier this week, more details about The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience were revealed during The Game Awards 2021. The tech demo of the game engine Unreal Engine 5 shows all the impressive power of the new game development tool, and, luckily for fans who are excited to watch The Matrix Resurrections in theaters, the interactive story also allows players to dive deep into the virtual world.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

a video compares the Unreal Engine 5 with reality – Nerd4.life

The YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits compared some sequences of the interactive experience Matrix: The awakening, made withUnreal Engine 5, with the reality, that is with the analogous sequences of the film Matrix. Not only that, the places where the game is set were compared with some photos of the real places and objects from which the 3D models were born.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Ocarina of Time’s Kakariko Village Recreated in Unreal Engine 5

Ocarina of Time is one of the most discussed and covered games in the Zelda fan community. If you look at content across the internet, the game is featured prominently in ways that dwarf the attention many other titles receive. In terms of music, Ocarina of Time is probably the most extensively covered soundtrack in the series, with countless version of “Gerudo Valley,” “Hyrule Field,” and “Lon Lon Ranch” out in the wild. There are also a significant amount of programmers and content creators who work to put their own spins on locations from the game, including attempts to create a 2D version of the game, along with countless Unreal Engine interpretations.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Matrix Movies vs The Matrix Unreal Engine 5 Experience Comparison

The Matrix Unreal Engine 5 experience is impressing a lot of people so we thought we'd put the movies side-by-side with the films and see how they compare. The Matrix Awakens Experience is built using Unreal Engine 5 and some of the characters shown look almost indistinguishable from the real thing. Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss appear and we've also added a few shots that were clearly inspired by scenes in the movies.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

the first images of the PC version in 4K – Nerd4.life

Square Enix has released the first Images of the PC version from Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, all in 4K resolution, to showcase the exclusive features of this new edition of the game. Let’s see them collected in a convenient gallery. The shots show practically all the protagonists of...
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

Battlegrounds will become free-to-play in January – Nerd4.life

PUBG: Battlegrounds it will become a game free-to-play on PC and console. Krafton’s announcement came during The Game Awards 2021 with a trailer announcing that the game will be free for all starting in January 12, 2022. However, not all elements of PUBG: Battlegrounds will be completely free. Krafton...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Mass Effect 5 Will be Powered by Unreal Engine

A producer from BioWare has confirmed that Mass Effect 5 devs have ditched the Frostbite engine in favor of the Unreal Engine. The new installment of the Mass Effect series is developed on the Unreal Engine technology. This information was revealed by Brenon Holmes, the game's producer, when he announced that BioWare is looking for programmers with experience from UE4/5 to work on the fifth installment of the sci-fi series.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy