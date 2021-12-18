ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casas Adds Silver Medal at Short Course Worlds

By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABU DHABI, UAE -- Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas added a Silver Medal for Team USA as part of the mixed 4x50 medley relay team on day three of the FINA Short Course World Championships at Etihad Arena Saturday. Casas clocked a time of 23.16...



