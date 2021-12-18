Casas Adds Silver Medal at Short Course Worlds

While many of the world's top swimmers are in Abu Dhabi for Short Course Worlds, they are performing in a largely empty Etihad Stadium. Current photo via Coleman Hodges. Despite some of the world’s fastest swimmers competing this weekend in Abu Dhabi, many of the locals don’t seem to have taken a significant interest in the 2021 Short Course World Championships. Taking place in a temporary pool constructed in the 18,000 seat Etihad Arena, the stage was set for large crowds, though the spectators haven’t shown. SwimSwam’s Coleman Hodges, who is on the ground in Abu Dhabi, has estimated no more than a few hundred spectators seem to be in attendance for any of the sessions so far.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO