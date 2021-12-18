Why the U.S. is lagging behind in rapid COVID-19 testing

Montgomery County has received about 10,000 rapid, at-home COVID-19 test kits and have begun distributing them at no charge to specific groups, officials announced. “The county has identified groups who have an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 or decreased access to available test sites because of their occupation, such as food service workers and construction workers; their vaccination status or live in areas with lower vaccination rates; limited access to other testing resources due to access to health care, transportation, or work hours; and those with decreased access to other testing resources. due to a physical or developmental disability,” according to a press release.
