Public Health

Why the U.S. is lagging behind in rapid COVID-19 testing

indianapublicmedia.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the holidays approaching and the omicron variant surging in some parts of the U.S., demand...

video.indianapublicmedia.org

The Week

Biden's new Omicron plan involves mailing households half a billion at-home COVID tests, White House says

President Biden on Tuesday will lay out his new plan to tackle the dominant new COVID-19 Omicron variant, including deploying military medical personnel and other health resources to strained hospitals, strongly encouraging unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated and vaccinated Americans to get a booster shot, and sending 500 million free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to U.S. households, White House officials said Monday night, previewing Biden's Tuesday afternoon speech.
Hari Sreenivasan
MarketRealist

Does a Rapid COVID-19 Test Like Binax Detect the Omicron Variant?

As the U.S. and other parts of the world brace for the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus to become more prevalent, consumers need to know how to go about life safely. Aside from getting a COVID-19 vaccine to prevent infection, many families and organizations use rapid testing to detect an infection and then adjust their plans accordingly.
mprnews.org

Everything you need to know about rapid COVID-19 tests

Minnesota remains among the top five states in new COVID-19 infections as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread, and admissions due to the disease are adding to the crush in Minnesota hospitals. In the UK, researchers are investigating whether the omicron variant could overtake delta. And all...
Fortune

The search for rapid COVID-19 tests could get a whole lot worse

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The hottest gift this holiday season is a COVID-19 rapid test. Doctors and public health experts are strongly urging people to test themselves before traveling or gathering with family and friends, especially now that the new Omicron variant is circulating in the U.S. But getting your hands on an at-home nasal swab can be easier said than done.
#Pcr#Covid 19 Testing#Omicron#Propublica
indianapublicmedia.org

Slow testing and rapid omicron spread worry health experts

The rapid and relentless spread of COVID-19 in the midst of a new variant of the coronavirus is leading to growing alarm just ahead of the holidays. Omicron infections are exploding amid a shortage of testing, and governments are imposing new restrictions. Stephanie Sy reports.
indianapublicmedia.org

Biden vows to ramp up testing, boost other health systems

President Joe Biden is out with new plans and new appeals to control the spread of COVID-19. He spelled them out Tuesday as the new omicron variant sweeps largely unchecked across the country. White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor reports.
Source of the Spring

County Distributing Rapid At-Home COVID-19 Tests to Targeted Groups

Montgomery County has received about 10,000 rapid, at-home COVID-19 test kits and have begun distributing them at no charge to specific groups, officials announced. “The county has identified groups who have an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 or decreased access to available test sites because of their occupation, such as food service workers and construction workers; their vaccination status or live in areas with lower vaccination rates; limited access to other testing resources due to access to health care, transportation, or work hours; and those with decreased access to other testing resources. due to a physical or developmental disability,” according to a press release.
thegazette.com

Maybe Santa Claus delivers rapid COVID-19 tests to Iowa

“At what point do you just say, ‘Oh well, it is what it is?’”. That’s what a friend asked me the other day, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was frustrated at contradictory testing guidance from her employer. If she were to test after every possible exposure and isolate while she waits for results, she would rarely be able to go to work at all. The people she serves rely on her and there is no backup.
Bangor Daily News

Abbott Labs will crank up production of rapid COVID-19 tests in January

The company that operates a Maine factory making a widely used rapid test for COVID-19 said it would increase production by 40 percent in January amid widespread shortages of the tests before the holidays. Abbott Laboratories makes the BinaxNOW COVID-19 rapid home test in its Westbrook and Illinois factories. It...
The Week

South Africa's ferocious Omicron wave already appears to be 'past the peak,' medical experts say

In South Africa, the Omicron coronavirus variant that roared in like a lion in mid-November appears to be going out like a lamb a month later. The country reported a record-high 27,000 new COVID-19 cases last Thursday, almost all of them the Omicron strain, but that number dropped to 15,424 on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. And in Omicron epicenter Gauteng province, "the decrease started earlier and has continued," offering "one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that Omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike."
