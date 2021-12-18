Hunt storms past Krcmar in straight sets to set up Van der Voort clash

Florian Hempel pulled off a shock 3-1 victory over fifth seed Dimitri Van Den Bergh in the second round of the William HillPDC World Championship at Alexandra PalaceThe German debutant, who had beaten compatriot Martin Schindler in round one, forced a deciding leg in the opening set and a third 180 then helped secure an 11-dart finish.Van Den Bergh – forced to miss last month’s Grand Slam of Darts after contracting Covid-19 – regrouped and swiftly reeled off three straight legs to level with a nerveless 142 checkout.After losing the opening leg, Hempel stopped the rot to turn around the...
