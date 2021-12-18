Hunt storms past Krcmar in straight sets to set up Van der Voort clash

Martijn Kleermaker took 'revenge' by finally making his PDC World Darts Championship debut with a win against John Michael on Sunday evening. "It was a hard game. I didn't play my best but the win is the most important thing. I was the guy who tested positive and how do you go to this tournament now. For me, it was prepare like always and I took my revenge. It wasn't good but I had my revenge," said Kleermaker post match.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO