Hunt storms past Krcmar in straight sets to set up Van der Voort clash

dartsnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Hunt is into the second round of the 2021/22 PDC World Darts Championship after seeing off Croatian ace Boris Krcmar in straight sets 3-0. Hunt produced five 180's and pounced on 4/13...

dartsnews.com

Comments / 0

dartsnews.com

Kleermaker on finally making World Darts Championship debut: "I took my revenge"

Martijn Kleermaker took 'revenge' by finally making his PDC World Darts Championship debut with a win against John Michael on Sunday evening. "It was a hard game. I didn't play my best but the win is the most important thing. I was the guy who tested positive and how do you go to this tournament now. For me, it was prepare like always and I took my revenge. It wasn't good but I had my revenge," said Kleermaker post match.
Adam Hunt
