NBA

What to know about the Kyrie Irving situation

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Nets star Kyrie Irving has entered the NBA’s coronavirus health and safety protocols, the team announced on Saturday. The announcement comes less than 24 hours after the team agreed to allow Irving, a seven-time All-Star and 2016 NBA champion, to return as a part-time player this...

Rolling Stone

The NBA’s War on Omicron Christmas: Behind Closed Doors with Kyrie Irving and the Anti-Swabber Superstars

The freezer-truck drivers had finally hauled off the last of the body bags by early autumn, from a makeshift Covid morgue in the city’s parking lot across the street. And by the time Kyrie Irving turned the corner last Friday evening to the Brooklyn Nets’ riverside practice facility in the neighborhood of Sunset Park, he was let right in. But Omicron had grinched into town for the holidays, and the NBA’s rigorous testing once again provided early indicators of an unrelenting virus. On the 17th day of December, the league had sent its who’s-who to quarantine: eight Nets a-swabbing, seven Bulls...
NBA
netsdaily.com

Kyrie Irving return uncertain and not uncomplicated

Kyrie Irving is in quarantine, on COVID health and safety protocols. Once he clears quarantine, he can play road games, but who knows when. He has to return at least two negative tests 24 hours apart before he can start the ramp-up to play. Word is that he’s in shape and excited about a return but the Nets haven’t seen him on the court yet.
NBA
fantraxhq.com

Fantasy Basketball: The Return of Kyrie Irving

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. He’s baaaackkkk! Well, sort of. After months of discussion, trade rumors, retirement rumblings, and a lot of frustration, it seems that Kyrie Irving is finally going to make his season debut for the Brooklyn Nets in the near future. While his exact return date is still unknown, thanks to him immediately being tossed into the unreasonably long list of Nets players currently under health and safety protocols, the organization seems content to let their All-Star guard return to the team, even if he will only be allowed to play in road games. And if we’re being honest, while a full-time Kyrie is obviously the preferred choice, I’d still much rather have Irving on the floor half the time than none of the time. So let’s dive in and see what this groundbreaking news could mean for your fantasy hoops squad.
NBA
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Rips Kyrie Irving

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had strong words for Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday's episode of First Take. View the original article to see embedded media. The Brooklyn Nets recently announced that they would allow Kyrie Irving to be a part-time player and play in road games (he is not eligible to play home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn due to the New York City vaccine mandate).
NBA
FanSided

Did Kevin Durant and James Harden apply pressure to Kyrie Irving situation?

To much surprise, it was reported last Monday that there was an increased sense of optimism among the Brooklyn Nets that Kyrie Irving would return to play during the 2021-22 season. It wasn’t clear if Irving would cave and receive the COVID-19 vaccine or if Brooklyn would ease up on its restriction and allow him to be a part-time player.
NBA
thefocus.news

Who is Draymond Green's son DJ? Warriors star's wife and children revealed

Draymond Green’s son DJ recently stole the show on the Warriors bench, handing out towels and attending to players. With his newfound fame, we look at Draymond Green’s other children and wife, Hazel Renee. The Golden State Warriors blew out the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night, moving...
NBA
firstsportz.com

5 NBA Players who could break Stephen Curry’s 3-point record

Now that the league ha crowned a new all-time leader in most threes made in the history of the game, fans are bound to question whether if Stephen Curry’s record will be surpassed in the future. So for comparison sake let us roughly predict Curry’s final number. Right now...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
NBC Sports

Shumpert reveals very unique reason he hates Warriors

Iman Shumpert was a member of three Cleveland Cavaliers teams that faced off against the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Shumpert, who went 1-2 against the Warriors under the bright lights, understandably has no love lost for Steph Curry and Co. However, the former swingman does have a very specific reason for hating, in sports terms, the Warriors.
NBA
