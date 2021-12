A study by researchers affiliated with institutions in Brazil, Germany and Finland proposes a new standard for computer simulation that promises to accelerate the search for novel bioactive compounds against the virus that causes COVID-19. The researchers used the procedure to analyze a key protein in the reproductive cycle of SARS-CoV-2, which has been a major focus of attention for scientists and the pharmaceutical industry as a target for antiviral drugs. They estimate that the method they have developed can cut the time taken in the initial stage of basic research from two or three years to under a year.

SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO