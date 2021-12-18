ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
584 Somerset Lane #3

bhhschicago.com
 5 days ago

Clean and bright main-level condo with a good size patio....

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

6012 N Kenmore Avenue #4B

***RENT SPECIAL TWO MONTHS FREE***Spacious 1 bedroom in the red hot Edgewater Beach! Apartment Features: ~~Dark kitchen cabinets with granite countertops ~~Large living space with attached dining area ~~Renovated bathroom ~~Wood flooring ~~Excellent Closet Space ~~Heat, Water, and A/C Unit Included ~~Pets welcome ~~Reserved Parking Available ~~Bike garage parking ~~No Security Deposit Building Features: ~~Renovated Lobby ~~Renovated Laundry Facility with coin changer ~~Front door intercom with security access control ~~Free Fitness room access at 6001 N Kenmore ~~Short walk to Thorndale & Granville Red Line stops and Express Buses ~~Close to the Whole Foods, restaurants, nightlife, and beach!
CHICAGO, IL
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Cidermill Lane

Gorgeous townhome in the city of Winchester. This home boasts three finished levels 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. This is newer modern beautiful home that shows almost like new. It has beautiful laminate floors through out, large spacious kitchen that is open to the living room. Kitchen boasts granite with lots of cabinets and open to the living room. Large master suite with dual vanities, linen closet, walk in closet. Laundry on the upper level and also laundry in the basement. Basement has a family/ multipurpose room with modern gas fireplace, granite kitchen. Large bedroom with egress window and closets with closet organizers, beautiful tiled shower and beautiful laminate floors. Covered front porch, deck and patio with private professionally landscaped backyard.
WINCHESTER, VA
bhhschicago.com

3039 Silver Charm Lane

Executive Rental! This well maintained 4 to 5 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Blackberry Crossing West has almost 3800 Sq Ft welcomes you with an open front porch and offers Formal living and Dining rooms + a Large Kitchen with hardwood floor & a massive island & newer appliances plus a dinette with French Doors that leads you out to a great backyard with beautiful patio that is perfect for outdoor entertaining.Huge Family room with a fireplace. First floor laundry plus 1st floor office/den which could be used as an additional bedroom. Good sized master bedroom with private luxury bath that has a soaker tub & separate shower area plus comfortable bedroom sizes with Walk in Closets. Second floor also features an ample loft area for use as 2nd family room with a whole house fan.Home has 3 car heated garage and a 1671 Sq Ft unfinished basement for storage. This home is in oswego school district. Home is located only Minutes to I88, Metra, shopping and schools. School bus service offered for the Junior High school and the Senior High school. Short term rental will be considered. Owner prefers No pets but will consider with an additional pet deposit. Owner is a illinois licensed realtor.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1515 E Central Road #352A

Spacious and recently updated 2bed/2bath condo at Dana Point! 3rd floor unit in a double elevator building. Spacious and modern kitchen with tons of storage and newer SS appliances and gold fixtures. Pergo flooring throughout the living room and dining room. Double door sliders open up to a large private balcony. Master bedroom features an en-suite bath and a large walk-in closet. One garage parking spot. Laundry on the same floor close to the unit. Area amenities include an outdoor pool, tennis courts, fitness room, and a party room. Awesome location with top rated schools, shopping, dining and transportation!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1745 W Broadland Lane

This custom-built home features gorgeous views of the 4th hole and pond on a cul-de-sac location. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded appliances, vaulted ceiling, large adjacent casual dining/living area with fireplace, wall-to-wall windows, and french doors to the scenic outside. Open floor plan living room with 2 story windows nested in between the den featuring coffered ceiling and 2nd fireplace and the dining room with elegant lighting and custom paint. Master on the main features large closets and a spacious custom on-suite. Custom millwork, beamed ceiling, new AC, and boiler. Upgraded exterior lighting, paver patio, and more. Upstairs you will love the large loft and 2 secondary bedrooms with custom paint and large closets, each with its own bathroom. The huge basement features another fireplace, full bathroom, large entertainment room, separate office/craft/hobby space and multiple large storage areas. Home also features a whole house water purification system. 3 car garage. Lawncare and snow removal included. All utilities are the tenant's responsibility. Professionally managed and maintained. Pets are considered with screening and additional fees.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

38 N Spring Avenue

AVAILABLE NOW! Beautifully renovated three bedroom two-story with amazing charm. Located in the sought-after location walking distance to downtown La Grange and the Metra. Step into a spacious living room with a designated dining room and hardwood floors throughout the main level. Kitchen comes equipped with white shaker style cabinets, quartz countertops, SS appliances and center island. Additional features include front porch, screened in porch off the kitchen, large backyard and basement with WASHER/DRYER. Conveniently located to shops and restaurants in downtown La Grange, schools and Metra!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

233 W Lake Cook Road #4

Available now! Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath manor home with private large deck, private own basement recreation room, and attached garage! Brand new wooden floors. Exposed brick walls, and a cozy fireplace in the living room. Great location overlooking the green wooden area. Located close to shopping, restaurants, and major roads. Small friendly pets up to 24 lbs could be considered. Hurry to see this home and move right in!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3301 N Sheffield Avenue #502

Condo quality construction in a prime Lakeview location! Steps from everywhere you want to be! All units are 3 bed/2 bath and feature high end modern finishes including hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, granite countertops, including a built in dining table and in-unit laundry. High-tech Nest thermostat. Private balcony off of the kitchen. On-site garage parking available for $300. Located near public transport, restaurants and nightlife!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

7749 W Foster Avenue #1

Awesome Two Bed, One Bath Loft in Norridge with All Utilities Included! Huge Kitchen w/ Tons of Updated Built in Cabinets, All Appliances & Eat-In Kitchen Area! Spacious Living Room & Formal Dining Room Combo w/ Gorgeous Hardwood Floors & Plenty of Storage! Includes Access to Downstairs Dryer. Parking is Available in the Driveway! Access to Two Car Garage is Additional Rent. Available January 1st.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1313 Hamilton Avenue

Magnificent 4 Bedroom / 4 .5 Bath Home in Elmhurst for Rent! This is a rare opportunity! Kitchen features granite countertops, top of the line oak cabinets with glass doors, and SS appliances! Kitchen peninsula has seating for 4! Bright open space living room / dining room combo is perfect for entertaining. Main floor bedroom can also be office space. Wide stairway leading upstairs brings you to the other 3 bedrooms; each with a walk in closet and private bathrooms with jacuzzi tubs! Huge master bedroom boasts a surprise extra washer and dryer, double sinks, double shower, and large walk in closet. Fully finished basement with pool table, washer & dryer, bathroom, and extra storage closet. New Pella windows and hardwood flooring throughout! Heated 2 car garage is fully equipped with a car lift and cabinets/storage system. Private storage shed with a 1 car garage attached! Close to restaurants, shopping, grocery stores, highways, and more! No Security Deposit (Rhino policy required). Make this your home today!
ELMHURST, IL
bhhschicago.com

211 S Vine Avenue #4

IN TOWN LIVING on Vine Ave! Enjoy this cozy 1 bed 1 bath condo located in the Park Ridge UPTOWN area. Walk to restaurants, library, coffee shops, Metra and MORE within seconds! Freshly painted, new floors and professionally cleaned. Ranch style building. 1 parking space. Laundry on site. Heat and water included in rent.
PARK RIDGE, IL
bhhschicago.com

756 Stonegate Road

Most desirable Butler Lake area is calling your name! Situated in a cul-de-sac location elegant 1 story brick home. Soaring ceilings, crown molding, stone foyer & hardwood flooring . Gourmet kitchen with Viking oven/stove, Sub Zero Refrigerator, sparkling granite counter tops, pantry closet & eating area. Florida Room w/views of the private backyard and pool. Master suite hosts sliding glass to backyard . Finished basement w/rec room, bedroom & full bath. The highlight of this home is the gleaming in-ground pool and hot tub. There is a built in outdoor stone KitchenAid gril. Indoor & outdoor sound system. Downtown Libertyville is only 1/2 mile away !Welcome Home!
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
bhhschicago.com

3438 N Halsted Street #2

Ideally located in the heart of Lakeview, steps from shopping and dining in every direction! A 10 minute walk to Wrigley Field, 20 mins to the lake, and 10 mins to either the Addison or Belmont CTA stations. The unit boasts hardwood floors throughout, separate dining room, queen sized bedrooms, large closets, radiated heat, and outdoor space. There is laundry located in the basement. Bring your pets! This is a dog and cat friendly building.
ADDISON, IL
bhhschicago.com

3632 N Albany Avenue #2

Owner-Occupied 2 Unit Building, Fully Rehabbed Unit With New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops In Kitchen, Granite In The Bathroom With Beautiful Modern Vanity, Handsome Fixtures, New Windows & Electrical, New Heater And Central Air-Conditioning, Glistening Hardwood Floors, Enclosed Porch. Shared Garage With 1 Space Available For Rent. Coin Laundry In Basement. Nice Residential Area In High Demand. One Garage Space Available For $100 Per Month. Close To Transportation And Shopping. Agent Must Accompany On All Showings.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

14750 Wallin Drive #C1

Brand New Premier Apartments in Downtown Plainfield! Elevated over 1400 square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath floorplan providing a lifestyle of luxury and convenience. Modern and maintenance free wood style flooring throughout! Open concept kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42 inch modern style cabinetry, and subway tile backsplash. Main occupant suite with new plush carpeting, walk-in closet, and spa bath featuring double bowl vanity, soaking tub/shower, and linen closet. Two additional large bedrooms with ample closet space. Additional full bath with double bowl vanity. Huge perk, in unit washer and dryer! Large living room with nature sunlight and access to private balcony and custom window coverings. Experience the amenities for days! Pet friendly accommodations including dual dog parks and an onsite pet spa. State of the art clubhouse makes entertainment a breeze with a demonstration kitchen, resident lounge, outdoor grilling station and firepit. Lifestyle amenities include 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, Cybercafe, and private work spaces. Soak up some vitamin D at the resort-style pool with sundeck, pergola and bocce ball court. Enjoy smoke-free living environment in a community friendly complex. Steps from popular downtown Plainfield, full of dining, shops, night life, and entertainment. Highly acclaimed North Plainfield District 202 schools.
PLAINFIELD, IL
bhhschicago.com

1626 W JUNEWAY Terrace #G

Sunny & Bright Rehabbed 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unit with A Large Open Floor Plan with Parking Space Included. This Spacious Unit Features Hardwood Floors, Dining Room, A Large Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Island, And 42" Cabinets
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1019 N Delphia Avenue

Unique, 3000+ Square foot in great Park Ridge Location. Expansive kitchen with white cabinetry, new stainless steel appliances, large breakfast area and sliding drs to back deck/ rear oasis. Large sun-drenched living room. Large family rom with stand alone gas/wood burning fireplace and sliding drs to 2nd deck/ rear yard. Huge Master Suite with lots of closet space, and expansive ensuite bath/ spa with 2 person jacuzzi and separate shower. 3 more guest bedrooms and full guest bathroom. Plywood finished, huge attic that can be used for another huge room. Finished lower level with laundry, office/theatre room, storage, full bathroom. 2 separate attached garages.
PARK RIDGE, IL
bhhschicago.com

5455 N Sheridan Road #2712

Edgewater Beach! Rarely available high floor, spacious, corner large one bedroom. Lake, park, sunset views, wrap around windows. Largest one bedroom tier in the building. Freshly painted. Wood laminate floors, updated kitchen and bath with a walk in shower and ample closet space. Building amenities: Outdoor pool. Party rooms/one penthouse top floor Modern lobby. Outside barbecue area in rear of building available for a fee, valet indoor heated garage parking available for a fee. Rent includes air conditioning and heat, basic cable and WIFI. In neighboring building, available for a fee state of the art all renovated health club, fitness center with an indoor pool and spa. CTA express bus stops at front door. $500 non-refundable fee instead of a security deposit; Move in/out fee $600.00; $500 deposit for elevator.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

27 Kensington Circle #205

Beautiful Renovated Spacious, dog-friendly 2nd floor 1BD/1BA with fireplace, hard surface flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and patio. In unit Laundry with side-by-side washer/dryer. Luxurious amenities including 24-hour state-of-the-art athletic club, resort-style outdoor swimming pools, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and more. Cafe lounge with fresh coffee, computer bar with complimentary WiFi. The community is pet-friendly and features walking paths and a bark park. Located in the top-rated Wheaton School District with an address convenient to Butterfield Road, I-88, and the Wheaton Metra Station. Garage spaces unlimited based upon availability are $100 extra per month for each space in shared garage and $125 per month for private garage. Photos are of model unit. Special discounts for 12 month amortized per month if leased within 48 hours of touring. Many other units available.**BONUS $1000 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT IF MOVED IN BEFORE 01/15/2022**
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3146 N Ridgeway Avenue #1

Newly updated and spacious 4 bedroom + office/ 2 full bath duplex in Avondale area Chicago. The spacious unit features two living spaces, an open layout with newly refinished hardwood floors on the main level and ceramic tile on the lower level. Newer kitchen, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Central AC. Great outdoor space, convenient location close from the Kennedy Expressway, shopping and restaurants. Tenant responsible for gas, electricity, and internet. No smoking. Small dog allowed - $200.00 non refundable fee. Must have good credit for all adults. $50 application fee. $250 move-in fee per person (non-refundable) 1 garage space available for an additional $100/month. Laundry and dryer machines in the unit included.
REAL ESTATE

