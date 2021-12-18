38 N Spring Avenue

The property is located in the Lakeview neighborhood of Chicago's north side. Lakeview is one of Chicago's most desirable neighborhoods, known for its range of retail, dining, and entertainment amenities, attractive housing stock, and accessibility to public transportation. Exciting new developments that surround Wrigley Field include a boutique hotel, retail stores, restaurants/bars, and an open-air plaza intended for an ice rink in the winter and farmers markets and outdoor music events in the summer. The property is a short walk to the Red, Brown, and Purple line stops at Belmont, Wrigley Field, and a number of restaurants, shops, and bars on Clark, Sheffield, and Belmont. Popular attractions such as Belmont Harbor, Chicago Lakefront Trail along Lake Michigan, and Southport Corridor shopping and restaurants are all less than a mile from the property. This unit features: -Two level duplexed down -Dishwasher -In unit laundry -Central heat & A/C -Latch locks throughout (smartphone access) -Nest thermostat -Stainless steel appliances -Hardwood floors throughout -$120 monthly utility fee covering common area items & gas -$25 monthly latch access -$75 app fee per person -$1000 move-in fee -$250 pet fee/$25 monthly pet rent Currently offering a 14-18 month lease. ***Waived move-in fee if you apply within 48 hours of your tour!!!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO