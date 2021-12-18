ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
38 N Spring Avenue

Cover picture for the articleAVAILABLE NOW! Beautifully renovated three bedroom two-story with amazing charm. Located in the sought-after location walking distance to downtown...

3438 N Halsted Street #2

Ideally located in the heart of Lakeview, steps from shopping and dining in every direction! A 10 minute walk to Wrigley Field, 20 mins to the lake, and 10 mins to either the Addison or Belmont CTA stations. The unit boasts hardwood floors throughout, separate dining room, queen sized bedrooms, large closets, radiated heat, and outdoor space. There is laundry located in the basement. Bring your pets! This is a dog and cat friendly building.
ADDISON, IL
1313 Hamilton Avenue

Magnificent 4 Bedroom / 4 .5 Bath Home in Elmhurst for Rent! This is a rare opportunity! Kitchen features granite countertops, top of the line oak cabinets with glass doors, and SS appliances! Kitchen peninsula has seating for 4! Bright open space living room / dining room combo is perfect for entertaining. Main floor bedroom can also be office space. Wide stairway leading upstairs brings you to the other 3 bedrooms; each with a walk in closet and private bathrooms with jacuzzi tubs! Huge master bedroom boasts a surprise extra washer and dryer, double sinks, double shower, and large walk in closet. Fully finished basement with pool table, washer & dryer, bathroom, and extra storage closet. New Pella windows and hardwood flooring throughout! Heated 2 car garage is fully equipped with a car lift and cabinets/storage system. Private storage shed with a 1 car garage attached! Close to restaurants, shopping, grocery stores, highways, and more! No Security Deposit (Rhino policy required). Make this your home today!
ELMHURST, IL
1515 E Central Road #352A

Spacious and recently updated 2bed/2bath condo at Dana Point! 3rd floor unit in a double elevator building. Spacious and modern kitchen with tons of storage and newer SS appliances and gold fixtures. Pergo flooring throughout the living room and dining room. Double door sliders open up to a large private balcony. Master bedroom features an en-suite bath and a large walk-in closet. One garage parking spot. Laundry on the same floor close to the unit. Area amenities include an outdoor pool, tennis courts, fitness room, and a party room. Awesome location with top rated schools, shopping, dining and transportation!
211 S Vine Avenue #4

IN TOWN LIVING on Vine Ave! Enjoy this cozy 1 bed 1 bath condo located in the Park Ridge UPTOWN area. Walk to restaurants, library, coffee shops, Metra and MORE within seconds! Freshly painted, new floors and professionally cleaned. Ranch style building. 1 parking space. Laundry on site. Heat and water included in rent.
PARK RIDGE, IL
16640 Crescent Avenue #1E

Great 2 Bedroom Apartment! Good Size Bedrooms. The Entire Unit Freshly Painted In The Neutral Colors, New Carpet and New Vinyl Floor on Kitchen. Laundry In The building. 2 Parking Space Included. Credit Check Required $55 Per Adult.
1745 W Broadland Lane

This custom-built home features gorgeous views of the 4th hole and pond on a cul-de-sac location. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded appliances, vaulted ceiling, large adjacent casual dining/living area with fireplace, wall-to-wall windows, and french doors to the scenic outside. Open floor plan living room with 2 story windows nested in between the den featuring coffered ceiling and 2nd fireplace and the dining room with elegant lighting and custom paint. Master on the main features large closets and a spacious custom on-suite. Custom millwork, beamed ceiling, new AC, and boiler. Upgraded exterior lighting, paver patio, and more. Upstairs you will love the large loft and 2 secondary bedrooms with custom paint and large closets, each with its own bathroom. The huge basement features another fireplace, full bathroom, large entertainment room, separate office/craft/hobby space and multiple large storage areas. Home also features a whole house water purification system. 3 car garage. Lawncare and snow removal included. All utilities are the tenant's responsibility. Professionally managed and maintained. Pets are considered with screening and additional fees.
756 Stonegate Road

Most desirable Butler Lake area is calling your name! Situated in a cul-de-sac location elegant 1 story brick home. Soaring ceilings, crown molding, stone foyer & hardwood flooring . Gourmet kitchen with Viking oven/stove, Sub Zero Refrigerator, sparkling granite counter tops, pantry closet & eating area. Florida Room w/views of the private backyard and pool. Master suite hosts sliding glass to backyard . Finished basement w/rec room, bedroom & full bath. The highlight of this home is the gleaming in-ground pool and hot tub. There is a built in outdoor stone KitchenAid gril. Indoor & outdoor sound system. Downtown Libertyville is only 1/2 mile away !Welcome Home!
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
Bennett Avenue

Live and Vacation in the same home. Lot backs up to Elk Neck State Park. Within walking distance to community area and all of the amazing amenities Chesapeake Isle offers. Lot is just minutes from downtown North East, I-95, shopping and within an hour of Delaware and Pennsylvania and parts of New Jersey.
1106 W Newport Avenue #1

The property is located in the Lakeview neighborhood of Chicago's north side. Lakeview is one of Chicago's most desirable neighborhoods, known for its range of retail, dining, and entertainment amenities, attractive housing stock, and accessibility to public transportation. Exciting new developments that surround Wrigley Field include a boutique hotel, retail stores, restaurants/bars, and an open-air plaza intended for an ice rink in the winter and farmers markets and outdoor music events in the summer. The property is a short walk to the Red, Brown, and Purple line stops at Belmont, Wrigley Field, and a number of restaurants, shops, and bars on Clark, Sheffield, and Belmont. Popular attractions such as Belmont Harbor, Chicago Lakefront Trail along Lake Michigan, and Southport Corridor shopping and restaurants are all less than a mile from the property. This unit features: -Two level duplexed down -Dishwasher -In unit laundry -Central heat & A/C -Latch locks throughout (smartphone access) -Nest thermostat -Stainless steel appliances -Hardwood floors throughout -$120 monthly utility fee covering common area items & gas -$25 monthly latch access -$75 app fee per person -$1000 move-in fee -$250 pet fee/$25 monthly pet rent Currently offering a 14-18 month lease. ***Waived move-in fee if you apply within 48 hours of your tour!!!
CHICAGO, IL
439 Cary Woods Circle

Spacious 2-story townhome with finished english basement that has 2 beds, 2.5 baths, and attached 2 car garage in the Cary Woods subdivision. The property has to offer cozy fireplace , 42" maple cabinets with lots of storage, ss appliances. Upstairs you'll have two good-sized bedrooms including the master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in-closet and en-suite with double vanity, a second bedroom with full bath. The finished english basement has a comfortable family room with large window, storage under the stairs and access to the garage.
CARY, IL
1626 W JUNEWAY Terrace #G

Sunny & Bright Rehabbed 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unit with A Large Open Floor Plan with Parking Space Included. This Spacious Unit Features Hardwood Floors, Dining Room, A Large Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Island, And 42" Cabinets. This Great Unit Also Features A Luxury Primary Suite With Private Bath, Whirlpool Tub, Granite & Marble Tile And Access To The Spacious Deck. The Unit Also Features Side By Side Washer And Dryer, One Assigned Parking Space And Storage Unit. The Deck and Parking Can Also Be Accessed Through the Back Door. Great Location Easy Access to Lakefront, CTA Train, Bike Path, Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Shopping and Gym. Owner prefers an 18 month lease.
Chicago-Near West Side, IL 60612

Tri Taylor Apartments presents a stunning three bedroom, two bathroom apartment perfectly placed in a boutique, 3 unit building. This home features hardwood flooring throughout, floor to ceiling windows & endless designer finishes. Chef's kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, quartz countertops & large breakfast bar. Spacious living room with ideal dining room. Primary suite features closets and bathroom. Primary bathroom offers double sink vanity & full body shower. Bedroom 2 & 3 boast large windows and custom built closets. Washer & dryer conveniently in unit! Escape outdoors on the private deck! One exterior parking space included in price. New window treatments coming soon! AVAILABLE TODAY!
5455 N Sheridan Road #2712

Edgewater Beach! Rarely available high floor, spacious, corner large one bedroom. Lake, park, sunset views, wrap around windows. Largest one bedroom tier in the building. Freshly painted. Wood laminate floors, updated kitchen and bath with a walk in shower and ample closet space. Building amenities: Outdoor pool. Party rooms/one penthouse top floor Modern lobby. Outside barbecue area in rear of building available for a fee, valet indoor heated garage parking available for a fee. Rent includes air conditioning and heat, basic cable and WIFI. In neighboring building, available for a fee state of the art all renovated health club, fitness center with an indoor pool and spa. CTA express bus stops at front door. $500 non-refundable fee instead of a security deposit; Move in/out fee $600.00; $500 deposit for elevator.
3332 Glenmore Avenue & 3313 Broadwell Avenue

Welcome to the Newly Renovated and Spacious Courtyard Apartments!! - Welcome home to your new spacious and tastefully renovated apartment home at the Courtyard Apartments. The Courtyard Apartments offer a secluded private community surrounded by mature trees and private homes. The property grants easy access to I-74, Harrison Avenue, and Westwood Northern Blvd giving its residents a multitude of local restaurants (Outback, Chipotle, etc.), shopping outlets (Target, Kroger, etc.) and more only minutes away.
CINCINNATI, OH
27 Kensington Circle #205

Beautiful Renovated Spacious, dog-friendly 2nd floor 1BD/1BA with fireplace, hard surface flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and patio. In unit Laundry with side-by-side washer/dryer. Luxurious amenities including 24-hour state-of-the-art athletic club, resort-style outdoor swimming pools, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and more. Cafe lounge with fresh coffee, computer bar with complimentary WiFi. The community is pet-friendly and features walking paths and a bark park. Located in the top-rated Wheaton School District with an address convenient to Butterfield Road, I-88, and the Wheaton Metra Station. Garage spaces unlimited based upon availability are $100 extra per month for each space in shared garage and $125 per month for private garage. Photos are of model unit. Special discounts for 12 month amortized per month if leased within 48 hours of touring. Many other units available.**BONUS $1000 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT IF MOVED IN BEFORE 01/15/2022**
707 E FALCON Drive E #C211

Quiet and bright end unit condo on the top floor with views of the serene courtyard and pond! Beautifully maintained and move-in ready! Updated kitchen, with separate large dining room! Modern custom built in shelves in the dining room and living room are ready to be decorated! Large living room offers a wood-burning fireplace and access to a balcony with spectacular views! Both bedrooms are incredibly spacious! Master bedroom offers a full suite with it's own private bathroom and an entire wall of closets! Close to both main lobby entrance and side entrance of the building makes getting to and from the parking lot easy and convenient! 2 parking spaces available! Minutes to I-90, RT-53, and the train station! Close to convenient and popular grocery stores, shopping centers, and the infamous Woodfield mall! HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED!!!! Dogs allowed up to 50lbs - $300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 additional pet rent. 650 Credit Score minimum.
584 Somerset Lane #3

Clean and bright main-level condo with a good size patio. Spacious living space plus 2 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Washer and Dryer in unit. Storage space included. Ample parking. Pool and clubhouse available. Walking distance to shopping, schools, and parks.
811 S 2nd Street

Location! Location! Location! It's true! This home is walking distance to the Fox River, downtown St Charles, trails and parks! Front porch welcomes you inside to sun drenched light filled rooms, ample living space & an abundance of old and charming character! Spacious living room & family room along with charming kitchen & cozy dining area with slider to huge tiered deck leading to paver patio. Upstairs you'll find 2 bedrooms plus a flex room for rec room or office. Finished basement ideal for guest living area. Beautifully landscaped and 6ft privacy fenced yard. Paver walkways, stone landscape walls. Footing of deck would allow for possible expansion of kitchen. Enormous detached 2 car garage- workshop ready 26'x24' heated garage with a fully finished 22x18 bonus room above. Car lovers, hobby enthusiasts, home-based business- the possibilities are endless. Just a fantastic location! This home is a MUST SEE!
122 S Central Avenue #1

NEWLY REMODELED HUMONGOUS 1800 SQ FT 5 BEDROOM APTS!!! Be the first to enjoy this beautiful, brand new spacious 5 bedroom unit. You can boast about the hardwood flooring throughout, black on black appliances, granite counter tops, and high ceilings. Each unit host its own back deck area and FREE parking. Create memories in the large backyard for summertime family fun nights, cookouts or snowball games. All are welcome to apply.
