811 S 2nd Street

*** Super Promo 1 MONTH FREE RENT *** GORGEOUS WINNETKA studio for RENT! The unit is on the top floor so there is no one above you. The unit has been FULLY REHABBED with custom kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has custom white cabinets, custom backsplash, granite countertops, full size Dishwasher, and IN-UNIT Laundry. The unit features hardwood floors throughout, all new trim, new doors, and new windows. The unit is on a beautiful tree-lined street. The building has a very clean laundry room. If you've been looking for a fantastic place in a neighborhood where you can bike to reach shopping centers and city transit, you've just found it. The building has a separate room where residents can store their bikes. Steps to Hubbard Woods Metra Stop. When you need groceries and other supplies, you can reach Hubbard Woods Plaza and Strip Center with less than a 5-minute walk. Tower Road Park Beach is a 3-minute walk, and Rosewood Beach, where you can spend time outdoors, is just a 10-minute walk away. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay (No weight limit, no more than 2 pets per unit, no rots or pits). PRICED TO RENT FAST!

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO