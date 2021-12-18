ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

811 S 2nd Street

bhhschicago.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation! Location! Location! It's true! This home is walking distance to the Fox River, downtown St Charles, trails and parks! Front porch welcomes you inside to sun drenched light filled rooms,...

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

3039 Silver Charm Lane

Executive Rental! This well maintained 4 to 5 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Blackberry Crossing West has almost 3800 Sq Ft welcomes you with an open front porch and offers Formal living and Dining rooms + a Large Kitchen with hardwood floor & a massive island & newer appliances plus a dinette with French Doors that leads you out to a great backyard with beautiful patio that is perfect for outdoor entertaining.Huge Family room with a fireplace. First floor laundry plus 1st floor office/den which could be used as an additional bedroom. Good sized master bedroom with private luxury bath that has a soaker tub & separate shower area plus comfortable bedroom sizes with Walk in Closets. Second floor also features an ample loft area for use as 2nd family room with a whole house fan.Home has 3 car heated garage and a 1671 Sq Ft unfinished basement for storage. This home is in oswego school district. Home is located only Minutes to I88, Metra, shopping and schools. School bus service offered for the Junior High school and the Senior High school. Short term rental will be considered. Owner prefers No pets but will consider with an additional pet deposit. Owner is a illinois licensed realtor.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

756 Stonegate Road

Most desirable Butler Lake area is calling your name! Situated in a cul-de-sac location elegant 1 story brick home. Soaring ceilings, crown molding, stone foyer & hardwood flooring . Gourmet kitchen with Viking oven/stove, Sub Zero Refrigerator, sparkling granite counter tops, pantry closet & eating area. Florida Room w/views of the private backyard and pool. Master suite hosts sliding glass to backyard . Finished basement w/rec room, bedroom & full bath. The highlight of this home is the gleaming in-ground pool and hot tub. There is a built in outdoor stone KitchenAid gril. Indoor & outdoor sound system. Downtown Libertyville is only 1/2 mile away !Welcome Home!
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
bhhschicago.com

3550 N Lake Shore Drive #402

Just painted stunning Southeast Corner 2 bedroom home with Unobstructed lake and park views. Pristine Kitchen with Oak hardwood floors Throughout. Large bedrooms both have great lake views! Master bedroom has a big walk-in closet! Wonderful amenity building: 24 hr doorman, very friendly on site staff, commissary, roof deck, library, fitness center, laundry, bike room. Heated Valet parking for only $165 per month. Transportation & all the lakefront fun out the front door! No dog allowed by building, cats ok.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

16640 Crescent Avenue #1E

Great 2 Bedroom Apartment! Good Size Bedrooms. The Entire Unit Freshly Painted In The Neutral Colors, New Carpet and New Vinyl Floor on Kitchen. Laundry In The building. 2 Parking Space Included. Credit Check Required $55 Per Adult.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near West Side, IL 60607

***HIGHLY SOUGHT-AFTER GARIBALDI SQUARE TOWN HOME ***Located in prestigious Medical District area, in a quiet cul de sac next to the Mariott and a peaceful park. Skylights and large windows flood the unit with natural light. High ceilings with recessed lighting throughout. Designer flooring, updated kitchen with Corian countertop, designer lighting and designer bathrooms with heated floors add a touch of class to this spacious unit. Large, updated patio with French doors. Large living room with fireplace, separate dining room and huge master bedroom with a large walk-in closet with custom designed shelving. Stackable washer & dryer. Wireless security system, garage parking and storage included. Steps to Rush Memorial, Taylor St and shopping! Costco, 7 Eleven and Jewel are less than a mile away. Minutes to the loop and Chicago Lakefront! Just minutes from the Blue Line, Pink Line and Bus #7 and #9. Just minutes from a great selection of restaurants in Little Italy and West Loop. Just minutes from Award-winning CPS magnet schools like Skinner, Galileo Math and Science Academy and others. This home is close to several parks and green space.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

6012 N Kenmore Avenue #4B

***RENT SPECIAL TWO MONTHS FREE***Spacious 1 bedroom in the red hot Edgewater Beach! Apartment Features: ~~Dark kitchen cabinets with granite countertops ~~Large living space with attached dining area ~~Renovated bathroom ~~Wood flooring ~~Excellent Closet Space ~~Heat, Water, and A/C Unit Included ~~Pets welcome ~~Reserved Parking Available ~~Bike garage parking ~~No Security Deposit Building Features: ~~Renovated Lobby ~~Renovated Laundry Facility with coin changer ~~Front door intercom with security access control ~~Free Fitness room access at 6001 N Kenmore ~~Short walk to Thorndale & Granville Red Line stops and Express Buses ~~Close to the Whole Foods, restaurants, nightlife, and beach!
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

27 Kensington Circle #205

Beautiful Renovated Spacious, dog-friendly 2nd floor 1BD/1BA with fireplace, hard surface flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and patio. In unit Laundry with side-by-side washer/dryer. Luxurious amenities including 24-hour state-of-the-art athletic club, resort-style outdoor swimming pools, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and more. Cafe lounge with fresh coffee, computer bar with complimentary WiFi. The community is pet-friendly and features walking paths and a bark park. Located in the top-rated Wheaton School District with an address convenient to Butterfield Road, I-88, and the Wheaton Metra Station. Garage spaces unlimited based upon availability are $100 extra per month for each space in shared garage and $125 per month for private garage. Photos are of model unit. Special discounts for 12 month amortized per month if leased within 48 hours of touring. Many other units available.**BONUS $1000 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT IF MOVED IN BEFORE 01/15/2022**
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

918 Green Bay Road #3C

*** Super Promo 1 MONTH FREE RENT *** GORGEOUS WINNETKA studio for RENT! The unit is on the top floor so there is no one above you. The unit has been FULLY REHABBED with custom kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has custom white cabinets, custom backsplash, granite countertops, full size Dishwasher, and IN-UNIT Laundry. The unit features hardwood floors throughout, all new trim, new doors, and new windows. The unit is on a beautiful tree-lined street. The building has a very clean laundry room. If you've been looking for a fantastic place in a neighborhood where you can bike to reach shopping centers and city transit, you've just found it. The building has a separate room where residents can store their bikes. Steps to Hubbard Woods Metra Stop. When you need groceries and other supplies, you can reach Hubbard Woods Plaza and Strip Center with less than a 5-minute walk. Tower Road Park Beach is a 3-minute walk, and Rosewood Beach, where you can spend time outdoors, is just a 10-minute walk away. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay (No weight limit, no more than 2 pets per unit, no rots or pits). PRICED TO RENT FAST!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

700 W Bittersweet Place #206

Welcome to this bright and spacious condo. New floors and fresh paint job. Ready to move in! Get to enjoy a great time on the outdoor roof top deck. Elevator access and all utilities including WiFi included in rent. Walking distance to the lake, park, public transportation and much more!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1313 Hamilton Avenue

Magnificent 4 Bedroom / 4 .5 Bath Home in Elmhurst for Rent! This is a rare opportunity! Kitchen features granite countertops, top of the line oak cabinets with glass doors, and SS appliances! Kitchen peninsula has seating for 4! Bright open space living room / dining room combo is perfect for entertaining. Main floor bedroom can also be office space. Wide stairway leading upstairs brings you to the other 3 bedrooms; each with a walk in closet and private bathrooms with jacuzzi tubs! Huge master bedroom boasts a surprise extra washer and dryer, double sinks, double shower, and large walk in closet. Fully finished basement with pool table, washer & dryer, bathroom, and extra storage closet. New Pella windows and hardwood flooring throughout! Heated 2 car garage is fully equipped with a car lift and cabinets/storage system. Private storage shed with a 1 car garage attached! Close to restaurants, shopping, grocery stores, highways, and more! No Security Deposit (Rhino policy required). Make this your home today!
ELMHURST, IL
bhhschicago.com

1515 E Central Road #352A

Spacious and recently updated 2bed/2bath condo at Dana Point! 3rd floor unit in a double elevator building. Spacious and modern kitchen with tons of storage and newer SS appliances and gold fixtures. Pergo flooring throughout the living room and dining room. Double door sliders open up to a large private balcony. Master bedroom features an en-suite bath and a large walk-in closet. One garage parking spot. Laundry on the same floor close to the unit. Area amenities include an outdoor pool, tennis courts, fitness room, and a party room. Awesome location with top rated schools, shopping, dining and transportation!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

211 S Vine Avenue #4

IN TOWN LIVING on Vine Ave! Enjoy this cozy 1 bed 1 bath condo located in the Park Ridge UPTOWN area. Walk to restaurants, library, coffee shops, Metra and MORE within seconds! Freshly painted, new floors and professionally cleaned. Ranch style building. 1 parking space. Laundry on site. Heat and water included in rent.
PARK RIDGE, IL
bhhschicago.com

14750 Wallin Drive #C1

Brand New Premier Apartments in Downtown Plainfield! Elevated over 1400 square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath floorplan providing a lifestyle of luxury and convenience. Modern and maintenance free wood style flooring throughout! Open concept kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42 inch modern style cabinetry, and subway tile backsplash. Main occupant suite with new plush carpeting, walk-in closet, and spa bath featuring double bowl vanity, soaking tub/shower, and linen closet. Two additional large bedrooms with ample closet space. Additional full bath with double bowl vanity. Huge perk, in unit washer and dryer! Large living room with nature sunlight and access to private balcony and custom window coverings. Experience the amenities for days! Pet friendly accommodations including dual dog parks and an onsite pet spa. State of the art clubhouse makes entertainment a breeze with a demonstration kitchen, resident lounge, outdoor grilling station and firepit. Lifestyle amenities include 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, Cybercafe, and private work spaces. Soak up some vitamin D at the resort-style pool with sundeck, pergola and bocce ball court. Enjoy smoke-free living environment in a community friendly complex. Steps from popular downtown Plainfield, full of dining, shops, night life, and entertainment. Highly acclaimed North Plainfield District 202 schools.
PLAINFIELD, IL
bhhschicago.com

1106 W Newport Avenue #1

The property is located in the Lakeview neighborhood of Chicago's north side. Lakeview is one of Chicago's most desirable neighborhoods, known for its range of retail, dining, and entertainment amenities, attractive housing stock, and accessibility to public transportation. Exciting new developments that surround Wrigley Field include a boutique hotel, retail stores, restaurants/bars, and an open-air plaza intended for an ice rink in the winter and farmers markets and outdoor music events in the summer. The property is a short walk to the Red, Brown, and Purple line stops at Belmont, Wrigley Field, and a number of restaurants, shops, and bars on Clark, Sheffield, and Belmont. Popular attractions such as Belmont Harbor, Chicago Lakefront Trail along Lake Michigan, and Southport Corridor shopping and restaurants are all less than a mile from the property. This unit features: -Two level duplexed down -Dishwasher -In unit laundry -Central heat & A/C -Latch locks throughout (smartphone access) -Nest thermostat -Stainless steel appliances -Hardwood floors throughout -$120 monthly utility fee covering common area items & gas -$25 monthly latch access -$75 app fee per person -$1000 move-in fee -$250 pet fee/$25 monthly pet rent Currently offering a 14-18 month lease. ***Waived move-in fee if you apply within 48 hours of your tour!!!
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

3632 N Albany Avenue #2

Owner-Occupied 2 Unit Building, Fully Rehabbed Unit With New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops In Kitchen, Granite In The Bathroom With Beautiful Modern Vanity, Handsome Fixtures, New Windows & Electrical, New Heater And Central Air-Conditioning, Glistening Hardwood Floors, Enclosed Porch. Shared Garage With 1 Space Available For Rent. Coin Laundry In Basement. Nice Residential Area In High Demand. One Garage Space Available For $100 Per Month. Close To Transportation And Shopping. Agent Must Accompany On All Showings.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

32 Sterling Circle #305

Beautiful Renovated Spacious, dog-friendly 3rd floor 1BD/1BA with balcony and fireplace! In unit Laundry with side-by-side washer/dryer. Luxurious amenities including 24-hour state-of-the-art athletic club, resort-style outdoor swimming pools, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and more. Cafe lounge with fresh coffee, computer bar with complimentary WiFi. The community is pet-friendly and features walking paths and a bark park. Located in the top-rated Wheaton School District with an address convenient to Butterfield Road, I-88, and the Wheaton Metra Station. Garage spaces unlimited based upon availability are $100 extra per month for each space in shared garage and $125 per month for private garage. Photos are of model unit. Special discounts for 12 month amortized per month if leased within 48 hours of touring. Many other units available. **BONUS $1000 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT IF MOVED IN BEFORE 01/15/2022**
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

707 E FALCON Drive E #C211

Quiet and bright end unit condo on the top floor with views of the serene courtyard and pond! Beautifully maintained and move-in ready! Updated kitchen, with separate large dining room! Modern custom built in shelves in the dining room and living room are ready to be decorated! Large living room offers a wood-burning fireplace and access to a balcony with spectacular views! Both bedrooms are incredibly spacious! Master bedroom offers a full suite with it's own private bathroom and an entire wall of closets! Close to both main lobby entrance and side entrance of the building makes getting to and from the parking lot easy and convenient! 2 parking spaces available! Minutes to I-90, RT-53, and the train station! Close to convenient and popular grocery stores, shopping centers, and the infamous Woodfield mall! HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED!!!! Dogs allowed up to 50lbs - $300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 additional pet rent. 650 Credit Score minimum.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

233 W Lake Cook Road #4

Available now! Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath manor home with private large deck, private own basement recreation room, and attached garage! Brand new wooden floors. Exposed brick walls, and a cozy fireplace in the living room. Great location overlooking the green wooden area. Located close to shopping, restaurants, and major roads. Small friendly pets up to 24 lbs could be considered. Hurry to see this home and move right in!
REAL ESTATE

